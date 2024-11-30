US Stocks End Friday Session Higher
New York, November 30 (QNA) - The main US stock indexes ended Friday's trading session higher.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose by 0.56 percent to reach 6,032.44 points.
The nasdaq Composite Index rose by 113.80 points, or 0.83 percent, to record 19,218.17 points.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 136.31 points, or 0.42 percent, to reach 44,910.65 points.
