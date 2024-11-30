Arab Power Treaties To Be Signed On Sunday -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The Arab League declared on Saturday the pan-Arab power grid treaties would be inked during the 15th session of the Arab electricity ministerial council due tomorrow Sunday.

Dr. Ali Al-Malki, the secretary general's assistant for economic affairs, said in a statement that the two agreements, the general accord and the treaty, would be signed during the ministerial session, in a step tantamount to activating the accords' terms.

The two agreements would be the basis for building an integrated Arab power market, forecast to enhance the sector's stability and supplies, contribute to trimming costs and boosting renewable energy investments, Al-Malki explained, hoping that the planned move would ultimately lead to turning Arab states into main exporters of clean energy.

The joint market will initially cover eastern Arab countries, he indicated. (end)

