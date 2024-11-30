War Can Be Ended In 2025 By Strengthening Ukraine And Putting Pressure On Russia Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The war in Ukraine can be brought to an end in 2025 through a combination of pressure on Russia, strengthening Ukraine, and utilizing tools.

"We will do everything to end this war. We have every opportunity to end this war next year. We can do it, but only together with Europe, the United States, of course, with Ukraine as the main part of this deal. I am sure that we can put enormous pressure on Russia by strengthening Ukraine, then through diplomacy. This can happen quickly, but it depends on the will of those who seek it," Zelensky said.

When asked about his readiness for negotiations with Vladimir Putin, Zelensky said that "talking just for the sake of talking, for the sake of Putin's ambitions, is unreasonable."

"We need to have a strong position. If we have a strong position, then he [Vladimir Putin] will listen to us. Otherwise, he will just continue talking," Zelensky said.

