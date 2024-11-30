Ranveer Brar Blends Chaos And Fun In His New Cooking Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has been injured, and is unable to cook temporarily. However, he has found a creative way to keep the kitchen lively. In his new cooking series, 'Pakake Dikho', Ranveer invites close friends and popular chefs to take over his kitchen but there's a quirky twist.

During the cooking process, Ranveer is not allowed to utter a single word. He has to communicate all instructions using hand gestures and facial expressions. To add to it, more unpredictable, he has no prior knowledge of the recipe being prepared.

The line-up of the guests include stars like Sanjyot Keer, Saransh Goila, and Kabita of Kabita's Kitchen, along with comedian Akash Gupta, actor Gajraj Rao, singer Krishna Beuraa, and pastry chef Nehal Karkera.

Speaking about working with Gajraj Rao ji, Ranveer added,“Gajraj ji is a very good friend and we keep meeting often, he does not know how to cook which made it even more fun and challenging. I was not allowed to cook or speak and had to direct him only with gestures”.

The show promises a fun, lighthearted, and uniquely entertaining experience, blending culinary creativity with laugh-out-loud moments. 'Pakake Dikho' blends chaos, creativity, and camaraderie, a must-watch for foodies and entertainment lovers alike.

Ranveer, who hails from Lucknow had humble beginnings and even hauled coals for his ustaad during his early years while learning the craft of cooking.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was recently seen in the theatrical movie 'The Buckingham Murders'. The film, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role of a cop, was directed by Hansal Mehta of 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta' fame.