Discover The WHISKEY Listing On XT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that WHISKEY (Whiskey Meme Coin) will be listed on XT Exchange. The WHISKEY/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs) . Please take note of the go-live schedule:



Deposit: 12:00 on December 02, 2024 (UTC)

Trading: 12:00 on December 03, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 12:00 on December 04, 2024 (UTC)











About WHISKEY (Whiskey Meme Coin)

In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, where innovation meets humor, Whiskey Meme Coin (WHISKEY) is making its mark as a community-driven token on the Solana blockchain. Designed for those who seek to balance fun with financial engagement, WHISKEY brings together like-minded crypto enthusiasts to celebrate a unique blend of games, community spirit, and humor.

By entering the meme coin space, WHISKEY combines the lightheartedness of internet culture with the transformative potential of blockchain technology. Whether you're a seasoned crypto trader or someone looking to join a supportive and playful community, WHISKEY promises to be more than just a token – it's an experience.

The listing of WHISKEY on XT Exchange represents a significant step forward for the project, offering increased accessibility and the opportunity for a wider global audience to participate. XT Exchange's commitment to highlighting innovative and community-focused projects underlines its mission to drive the growth of decentralized ecosystems and empower blockchain innovation.

Website:

Blockchain Browser:

Whitepaper Link:

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. crypto exchang supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot tradin , margin tradin , and futures tradin together with an aggregated NFT marketplac . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Website: Text> Text>

X: Text> Text>

Telegram: Text> t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Text>...

WHISKEY

Text>...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at Text>