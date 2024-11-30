Lord's Mark Microbiotech Pioneers Indigenous Innovations To Transform Healthcare In Rural India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 30: The pandemic exposed significant gaps in India's healthcare infrastructure, sparking a surge of innovation and a renewed focus on self-reliance. Lord's Mark Microbiotech is at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging Indigenous research and to address rural healthcare challenges and promote preventive care.

Bringing Advanced Diagnostics to Rural India

Lord's Mark Microbiotech has developed a groundbreaking portable device for early oral cancer detection. This innovation is especially crucial for rural regions, where access to advanced diagnostic centers is limited. The device can detect oral cancer in its initial stages within 15 minutes, offering timely intervention to underserved populations.

Preventive healthcare is another area of focus for the company. Its genomics-based test assesses the risk of chronic diseases such as heart conditions, diabetes, and certain cancers, enabling early lifestyle interventions that can prevent or delay these illnesses.

Expanding its reach, the company is scaling up its network of pathology centers under the brand Lord's Pathology. By mid-next year, it aims to establish 1,000 collection centers, providing accessible and affordable diagnostics powered by advanced technologies.

Innovating Through Collaboration

Lord's Mark Microbiotech's achievements are driven by in-house R&D and strategic collaborations with institutions like IIT Mumbai and the Department of Atomic Energy. These partnerships enable the company to commercialize cutting-edge technologies and refine them for greater accuracy and affordability.

The company's biochemistry reagents are a standout example, with Gupta highlighting that they are the only ones in India claiming 100% accuracy, reinforcing the importance of precision in diagnostics.

A Focus on Indigenous Solutions

Government support has played a pivotal role in fostering Indigenous healthcare innovations. MedTech parks and favorable policies encourage the development of solutions tailored to India's unique challenges.

"Technologies from other regions often fail to address the specific needs of India's population. Indigenous solutions are critical to bridging these gaps," Gupta emphasizes.

Looking ahead, the company envisions a shift toward personalized treatment approaches, moving away from one-size-fits-all solutions. Indian innovations, including Lord's Mark's oncology device, are also gaining global recognition, with interest from Western markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)