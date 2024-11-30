Red Bull Malaysia Extends Partnership With 31, Maju Motor And CKJ Racing Teams After The Successful PETRONAS MAM Malaysian Cub Prix Season

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Red Bull Malaysia hosted an appreciation dinner to celebrate the achievements of the racing teams and their crew. After a month-long social contest, Red Bull Malaysia awarded two individuals with a limited-edition Red Bull motorcycle and helmet.

From left: Adelene Tay, Head of Marketing of Red Bull; Mr. K. Sivanesan, 31 Racing Team Owner; Mr. Yong Yin Hoe, Maju Motor Racing Team Owner; and Mr Che Ku Jonaidi, CKJ Racing Team Owner

Red Bull awarded two individuals from its recent month-long social media contest with the grand prize of a limited-edition Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle and helmet.

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - Red Bull Malaysia (Red Bull), the No.1 energy drink brand in the nation, recently hosted an exclusive appreciation dinner to celebrate the remarkable journey of 31 Racing Team, Maju Motor Racing Team and CKJ Racing Team.Bringing together the racing teams as well as esteemed guests from Safe Aim Mutual Sdn Bhd, the celebratory event marked the end of the PETRONAS MAM Malaysian Cub Prix Championship 2024 and unveiled Red Bull's renewed sponsorship to power the three racing teams through the upcoming 2025 season. This commitment reaffirms Red Bull's mission to develop grassroots talents and celebrate motorcycle racing.Adelene Tay, Head of Marketing of TCP Red Bull Malaysia, shared, 'Red Bull's partnership with these teams goes beyond just sponsorship. It is about empowering each rider and every crew member who works tirelessly behind the scenes. Together, we aim to elevate Malaysian motorsport talent to new heights, transforming potential into global recognition.'As a token of appreciation for their contributions to the sport, Red Bull presented a special plaque to each racing team owner Mr. Che Ku Jonaidi, Mr. K. Sivanesan, and Mr. Yong Yin Hoe.Alongside the riders, Red Bull celebrated the dedicated back-end crews who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring the seamless operations that allowed the racing teams to shine throughout the championship season. From mechanics to support staff, each team member's hard work and commitment are integral to every race on the track.Red Bull also awarded two individuals from its recent month-long social media contest. The contest encouraged fans to participate by purchasing two cans of any Red Bull Malaysia Energy Drink to win exclusive prizes, including the grand prize of a limited-edition Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle and helmet. Both the motorcycle and helmet have been emblazoned with Red Bull's iconic logo and exclusively signed by selected riders from the three racing teams.As the 2024 season draws to a close, Red Bull's commitment continues to fuel the ambitions of local racing talents. 'At Red Bull, we are more than just energising individuals. These racing teams have shown what it means to push limits and achieve greatness, both on and off the track. We are proud to stand beside them as they continue to chase new horizons in 2025 and beyond,' Tay said.Hashtag: #RedBullMalaysia

About Red Bull Malaysia

Energising Malaysians since 1993, Red Bull Malaysia is the No.1 energy drink brand in the nation, fuelling individuals of all lifestyles to live their purpose through a range of effective and delicious energy drinks. A firm believer in the special combination of 'Energy' and 'Passion', the brand aims to give drinkers a boost they need to overcome everything and anything.



About TCP Group

TCP Group is a leading beverage and food company in Thailand and the owner of the world's most iconic energy drink brand 'Red Bull' with the Yoovidhya family. Also known as the 'House of Great Brands,' the company has a diverse product portfolio and is active in 15 markets in Asia, employing more than 5,000 people globally. In Thailand, the company also enjoys success from its distribution, OEM, vending machine business and market activation service.



