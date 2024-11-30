U.S. Military Official In Lebanon For Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- U.S. Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) Gen. Jasper Jeffers, who arrived in Beirut on Nov. 27, will serve as a co-chair, alongside Senior Advisor to the President, Amos Hochstein, for the ceasefire implementation and monitoring mechanism.

The cessation of hostilities implementation and monitoring mechanism will be chaired by the United States and consist of Lebanese army, Israeli occupying forces, the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and France, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release late Friday.

Amos Hochstein will serve as the civilian co-chair until a permanent civilian official is named, it added.

This group will assist in the monitoring and implementation of the cessation of hostilities between the Israeli occupation and Lebanon that went into effect on Nov. 26. (end)

asj







MENAFN30112024000071011013ID1108940904