Russians Launch Attack Drones From South, North
11/30/2024 1:06:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military launched attack drones from the southern and northern directions.
This was reported by the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Several groups of UAVs from the south are heading to the Dnipro region (Kryvyi Rih district). UAVs in Sumy region are heading to Poltava region,” the post reads.
In this regard, an air alert was declare in a number of regions.
As reported, as of the morning of Friday, November 29, the air defense forces shot down 88 drones that the Russians used to attack Ukraine in the evening. Another 41 drones were lost in the area.
