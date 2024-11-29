SADC Observers Assess Strengths, Gaps Of Namibia's General Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Windhoek, Nov 30 (IANS) The Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries (ECF-SADC), an independent regional organisation of election management bodies, has described the recently concluded Namibia as peaceful and orderly while also identifying areas for improvement.

In a preliminary report issued Friday, the regional observer mission commended voters, electoral officials, and parties for ensuring a generally smooth process, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the report flagged several issues, including challenges with voter registration, delays in vote counting, and limited access to polling stations in certain areas.

The 33-member mission recommended that electoral authorities address these shortcomings to enhance the credibility and efficiency of future elections. It also called for the peaceful resolution of disputes that may arise.

The ECF-SADC is an independent organisation representing election management bodies across the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a regional economic community of 16 member states in Southern Africa.

The observer group's findings will be followed by a final report, which is expected to include more detailed recommendations.

On Wednesday, Namibians went to polling stations for the country's eighth presidential and National Assembly elections.