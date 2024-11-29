New Travel Deal Blog (Traveldealoftheday) To Deliver Deals From 25 Year Travel Vet & Grandson Of Aviation Pioneers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TravelDealofTheDay .com has launched to provide travel deals to a global base of consumers. The CEO of TravelDealoftheDay, Jonathan Sutter , is a 25 year travel industry veteran. CEO Jonathan Sutter is also the grandchild of aviation pioneers profiled in an Aviation Hall of Fame in Ohio.

As further background on the expertise that CEO Jonathan Sutter brings to TravelDealoftheDay:

-Jonathan started his career in the mid-to-late 1990s working in a variety of roles while in college at Delta Airlines and in Capacity Planning (strategy) at America West Airlines.

-Through 2011, Jonathan was a (Senior) Associate in the Aviation Practice at the global law firm, WilmerHale, in Washington, D.C., including work as part of the outside counsel team that helped United Airlines obtain landmark new service to Asia.

- Jonathan subsequently worked in a variety of travel technology, strategy and data roles, including leadership of a team managing negotiations with airlines throughout the Americas for Travelport (Senior Director, Americas); business development work for Datalex (Vice President, Sales); Airport Strategy work at Frontier Airlines; and management of business development and account success for the Travel Practice at J.D. Power (Senior Director).

-Jonathan has also led innovation and thought leadership panels and events, including the creation of JD/MBA alumni summits (involving 16 universities) in 2013 and 2014 at The Cornell Club in NYC; co-creation of the Fuqua/Duke Travel Summit in 2014; and creation and leadership of a global innovation summit at the Harvard Club of NYC in 2017.

-Jonathan holds J.D. and MBA degrees from Duke University and a BBA degree from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University. Jonathan currently runs TravelingWiki Foundation ( ), the largest non-profit resource center on the internet documenting US Airport resources for Autism, ALS, Parkinson's, Dementia and Alzheimer's. Jonathan has attended NeurIPS proceedings numerous times over the past few years.

CEO Jonathan Sutter also leads TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community.

