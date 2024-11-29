Ibovespa Posts Worst Weekly Loss Since September Despite Friday Rebound

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock experienced a tumultuous week as investors grappled with the government's latest fiscal announcements.



The Ibovespa, Brazil's main stock index, closed with a slight gain of 0.86% at 125,676.39 points on Friday. However, this modest increase did little to offset the week's overall losses.



The market's performance reflected a growing unease among investors. The Ibovespa recorded its worst weekly decline since mid-September, falling 2.46%.



This downward trend extended to the monthly outlook, with November showing a 2.9% decrease. Investor sentiment soured following the government's unexpected announcement of an income tax reform .



This proposal, which aims to increase the tax-exempt income threshold to 5,000 reais per month, caught many off guard. It raised concerns about the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility.







The market's initial negative reaction was tempered by statements from key political figures. Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco, presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate respectively, publicly supported the fiscal package.



They emphasized that any revenue-reducing initiatives would be carefully scrutinized next year. These coordinated comments helped stabilize the market somewhat.

Brazil's Market Performance

The dollar, which had been rising, reversed course and entered negative territory. Some traders seized this opportunity to sell currency and secure recent profits.



Despite these developments, caution remains the prevailing mood. Christian Iarussi, a capital markets specialist, noted that without a concrete and credible fiscal plan, volatility is likely to persist in the Brazilian market.



The day's trading saw mixed results across different sectors. Commodities giants Vale and Petrobras saw gains of 2.56% and 1.60% respectively, buoyed by rising commodity prices.



However, these increases were not enough to fully restore investor confidence. Other notable performers included Cosan, Ultrapar, and Braskem, with gains of 4.55%, 5.21%, and 6.52%.



These companies benefited from a reversal in future interest rates, despite having accumulated a 15% loss over the month.



Conversely, sectors sensitive to economic fluctuations faced challenges. Companies in consumer goods, food, and education saw declines. Localiza, Yduqs, and Assaí led the losses, closing down 2.38%, 1.81%, and 2.66% respectively.



As Brazil navigates these economic uncertainties, the market's response underscores the delicate balance between fiscal reform and investor confidence. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the government can allay fears and stabilize the market.

