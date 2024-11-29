Ninepoint Partners Announces Estimated Annual 2024 Capital Gains Distributions For ETF Series Securities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint Partners”) today announced the 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distribution estimates for its Series securities. All estimates in this document do not incorporate forward looking information and are based on the accounting data as of November 1, 2024. Due to the conditions, the actual year end allocable amount may differ from these estimates and the difference could be material. The information included in this letter is for reference purposes only. Please reconcile all information against your official client statements. This is not intended to be a statement for official tax reporting purposes or any form of tax advice. Ninepoint Partners expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts on or about December 20, 2024. The record date for the distributions is December 31, 2024. All distributions are payable on January 8, 2025. The annual capital gain distribution will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETF Series securities and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding before the distribution. The actual taxable amounts of distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information. Please note these estimates do not include the regular monthly cash distribution amounts, which will be announced in a separate press release. The per-unit estimated capital gains distributions are detailed below:

Ninepoint ETF Series Ticker Estimated Notional Capital Gain Distribution per unit CUSIP Ninepoint Energy Fund NNRG $4.64972 65443T203 Ninepoint Energy Income Fund NRGI $0.41818 65444A104

NOTE: NNRG.U will pay the U.S. dollar equivalent of the NNRG capital gain distribution per unit.

Ninepoint Partners confirms that as of November 1, 2024, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2024 tax year:

Ninepoint Cash Management Fund (ETF Series)

Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund (ETF Series)

Ninepoint Target Income Fund (ETF Series)

Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF (ETF Series)

Ninepoint Web3 Innovators Fund (ETF)

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including Alternative Income and Real Assets, in addition to North American and Global Equities.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ... .

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the“Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T3/T5 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the prospectus or offering memorandum of each Fund for details of the Fund's distribution policy.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor's original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

...