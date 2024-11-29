Carolyn Miles Scents 4 My Soul CEO To Be Honored At This Year 2024 Kwanza Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carolyn Miles Scents 4 My Soul CEO

- Carolyn MilesLONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We, at Scents 4 My Soul , are thrilled and "incredibly proud" to announce that The Nassau County Office of Minority Affairs who will be hosting a Kwanzaa Celebration on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024, will be honoring small businesswoman owner Carolyn Miles.Carolyn Miles, the Founder and CEO of Scents 4 My Soul, a seasoned local entrepreneur with years of experience in the aromatherapy and holistic health and wellness industry, is set to be honored along with a local high school senior scholarship winner at the lighting of the Kinara.This year's theme is“Be a Beacon of Light for a Brighter Future.” This milestone reflects the incredible growth and popularity of the Scents 4 My Soul brand we have experienced over the past few years. It is a testament to the brand's incredible growth, the loyal customer following we have built which is the direct result of the passion and hard work of Carolyn Miles and our Scents 4 My Soul sales team and our exclusive in-house marketing by Von Doane.The event will be held at the Cradle of Aviation Museum and Learning Center, One Davis Drive, Garden City, NY 11530. The doors will open at 5:30 PM and the event will start promptly at 6:00 PM. This is a free community/educational event.

