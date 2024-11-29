DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Onepoint Patient Care Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by OnePoint Patient Care (“OnePoint”). OnePoint learned of suspicious activity on or about August 8, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About OnePoint Patient Care

OnePoint is a provider of hospice pharmacy services situated in Tempe, Arizona. The company specializes in same-day local dispensing and delivery through its owned pharmacies and offers pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services tailored for hospice providers.

What happened?

On or about August 8, 2024, OnePoint detected suspicious activity on its network. They investigated and found that an unauthorized third party had gained access to its network between August 6 and August 8, 2024. Some personal data may have been compromised during this breach, including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, residential information, medical record numbers, diagnoses, and prescription information. As a result, up to 1,741,152 individuals may have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the OnePoint data breach.

