NORTHERN CALIFORNIA's PREMIER ROCK ORCHESTRA LAUNCHES LIVE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY TOUR WITH BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNTS

Northern California's Premier Rock Launches Epic LIVE Guardians of the Galaxy Tour

We invite you on an epic musical adventure, as the SPMA rock orchestra performs live renditions of the hit soundtracks from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 & 2.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to journey through the sounds of the galaxy! Northern California's renowned rock orchestra invites you on an epic musical adventure, performing live renditions of the hit soundtracks from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 & 2. Known for delivering full-album, high-energy concert experiences from The Beatles catalog over the last eight years as "The Beatles Guitar Project," our Rock Orchestra of top Sacramento musicians is now gearing up to bring you the greatest classic rock, soul, and pop hits from these blockbuster "Marvelous" films!These Concerts represent a fusion of movie magic and rock 'n' roll history, creating a thrilling experience for audiences of all ages.Our highly respected nonprofit organization, Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy has shared the power of music with thousands of students across Northern California, and is supported and sustained through these benefit concerts by professional musicians. This Concert series is more than just a show; it's a celebration of the rock anthems that have shaped generations!Come witness this extraordinary rock orchestra bring to life the sounds that define the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Join us for an unforgettable night of music that's both nostalgic and electrifying.Below are the tour dates:- JAN 10 & 11 AT HARRIS CENTER FOLSOM CABlack Friday Sale:You can use the code: GAMORA25 when purchasing ticketsTo Harris Center, Folsom Shows and save 25%This code will expire at the end of day on 12/02/2024- JAN 18 AT VPAT , VACAVILLE CABlack Friday Sale:“The VPAT” is the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre,and They are having a Black Friday Sale on a bunch of their shows!And we're supporting two schools in Vacaville!SAVE 20%Code: JepsonAU20OR Code: SVSPRUILL20Other performances will be at:JAN 25 AT SPRECKELS CENTER, ROHNERT PARK CAFEB 01 AT CENTER FOR THE ARTS, GRASS VALLEY CAThis tour benefits local music education! To learn more about the SPMA rock orchestra's efforts to expand music education throughout Northern California, please contact Ben McClara at ...

