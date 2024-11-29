Russia Again Fails To Return Body Of Journalist Roshchyna To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died while in Russian captivity, was not returned to Ukraine during the latest repatriation efforts.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the of Prisoners of War, according to Ukrinform.

"During the repatriation on November 29, the Russian side did not return the body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna," the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 29, the bodies of 502 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation efforts.

Earlier, on November 8, the remains of 563 deceased Ukrainian soldiers were similarly repatriated.

News of Roshchyna's death emerged on October 10, though the circumstances remain unknown.

According to Ukraine's defense intelligence, Roshchyna was initially slated for inclusion in an upcoming prisoner exchange.

The journalist had been missing since August 2022, during a trip to Russian-occupied territories.

Human rights organizations report that Roshchyna was held in two of Russia's most notorious prisons.