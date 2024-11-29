Russia Again Fails To Return Body Of Journalist Roshchyna To Ukraine
Date
11/29/2024 3:08:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died while in Russian captivity, was not returned to Ukraine during the latest repatriation efforts.
This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of Prisoners of War, according to Ukrinform.
"During the repatriation on November 29, the Russian side did not return the body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna," the statement reads.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 29, the bodies of 502 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation efforts.
Earlier, on November 8, the remains of 563 deceased Ukrainian soldiers were similarly repatriated.
Read also: Roshchyna
's body
not returned
to Ukraine
News of Roshchyna's death emerged on October 10, though the circumstances remain unknown.
According to Ukraine's defense intelligence, Roshchyna was initially slated for inclusion in an upcoming prisoner exchange.
The journalist had been missing since August 2022, during a trip to Russian-occupied territories.
Human rights organizations report that Roshchyna was held in two of Russia's most notorious prisons.
MENAFN29112024000193011044ID1108940220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.