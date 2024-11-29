No More Winter Skin Woes, Thanks To Lakme Skincare

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Winter, a season of beauty and warmth, can also be a harsh reality for our skin. The cold, dry air strips off our skin of its natural moisture, leaving it feeling dry, flaky, and dull. But fear not, with a well-curated skincare routine that is effortlessly easy to follow, you can combat the winter blues and achieve a radiant, healthy complexion.





Lakme

Hyaluronic Dewy Range



Step 1: Cleanse your skin



Start your skincare routine with a gentle, hydrating cleanser. The Lakme

Hyaluronic Dewy Facewash is a soap free formula that gently removes pollution, dirt and daily make-up without stripping away your skin's natural moisture. It is enriched with 4D Hyaluronic acid – a combination of 4 different kinds of Hyaluronic acid to hydrate your skin and reduce water loss.





Step 2: Add the first dose of hydration



During winters, our skin often craves an extra dose of hydration. Incorporating a hydrating essence into your skincare routine is the perfect way to replenish lost moisture. Use the Lakme

Hyaluronic Dewy Micro Essence, a lightweight, hydrating essence that quickly absorbs into the skin, delivering an instant boost of moisture. Powered by potent 4% Hyaluronic acid-Pentavitin complex, it helps your skin feel instantly refreshed and plump.





Step 3: Level up your HA game



Incorporate serums infused with pure Hyaluronic acid into your AM & PM skincare routine. Since Hyaluronic Acid draws

moisture from the environment into the skin, remember to apply Hyaluronic acid serums on damp skin. Choose the Lakme

Hyaluronic Dewy serum from Lakme

Skin. It is enriched with a 10% Hyaluronic Acid complex to give your skin an instant hydration boost. The serum also houses Pentavitin, which seals in moisture and provides long-lasting hydration for a dewy, healthy complexion. The serum penetrates up to 15 layers deep, instantly plumping your skin for a dewy, hydrated glow.





Step 4: Lock in moisture

Seal in all that goodness with an ultra-hydrating moisturizer like the Lakme

Hyaluronic Dewy Gel crème. Infused with 7% Hyaluronic acid, pentavin and pro-ceremide complex, the gel creme locks in moisture, giving your skin a dewy, fresh appearance. Lightweight and fast absorbing, it plumps up skin instantly, providing hydration for up to 72 hours. For optimal results, use ultra-light gel crème during the day and before bed.



Step 5: Don't forget your sunscreen

Even during the winter months, it's crucial to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. The Lakme

Sun Expert 1% Hyaluronic Sun Gel with SPF 50 PA++++ is all you need for the skin of your dreams. The sunscreen gel with SPF 50 and PA++++ gives superior protection and is infused with 1% hyaluronic acid

complex that gives your skin a burst of water-light hydration. A win for all skin types, the aqua sun gel is lightweight and blends seamlessly into your skin without any white cast.



By following these simple skincare tips and incorporating Lakme's hydrating and moisturizing products, you can achieve a radiant, glowing complexion that will turn heads. Remember, a well-nourished and hydrated skin is the foundation of any flawless look.