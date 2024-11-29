7 Palestinians Martyred, Several Injured In Israeli Attacks In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four Palestinians were martyred and several others were in an Israeli on a house in the Nuseirat Camp in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the warplanes shelled a house north of the Maghazi Camp, leaving injuries.

Eight Palestinians were injured after the Israeli occupation forces shelled west of Deir Al-Balah.

In Gaza City, three Palestinians - a women, her son and grandson, were martyred and several others were injured in and Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the city center.

In the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 48 martyrs and 53 injuries.

