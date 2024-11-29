CHRISTIE CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christie Capital Corp. (the“Company”) announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $60,000, through the issuance of 6,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.01 per Common Share (the“Offering”).



The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes. All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.



On behalf of the Board of Directors



Binyomin Posen, CEO



For further information, please contact:



Christie Capital Corp.

Binyomin Posen

Chief Executive Officer

T: +1 (647) 982-2494

E: ...



Cautionary Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company.



Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

