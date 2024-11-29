Israel To Provide Technical Expertise For Musi River Project

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 29 (IANS) Israel has come forward to provide technical expertise for the Telangana government's Musi River rejuvenation project, state for and information D. Sridhar Babu said.

The minister conveyed his gratitude to Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar during a meeting at the Secretariat here.

Sridhar Babu said Israel's willingness to be a part of the project would further boost mutual cooperation.

He noted that Israel is recognised as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and security, and urged for collaboration in these domains to benefit Telangana. The minister also sought Israel's support in defence, agriculture, water management, advanced technologies, and industrial development. Ambassador Reuven Azar responded positively to the minister's requests.

Sridhar Babu briefed the Ambassador about the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence City spanning 200 acres near. He requested Israel's assistance in providing advanced training for trainers in AI and cyber security, besides expertise in wastewater reuse technologies.

The minister told the Israeli ambassador that the state government has set up Young India Skill University. He said if any Israeli firm comes forward to set up its operations in Telangana, it will find skilled human resources ready.

Israel's willingness to provide technical expertise for the Musi project comes amid the ongoing political row over the project. Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have opposed the project as they say this would displace people living along the river.

The opposition parties have threatened to resist any attempt to demolish the houses of the poor for the project.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has accused the Congress government of Telangana of indulging in the“biggest scam in the country” under the guise of the Musi River Project.

He said the project cost has been inflated to Rs. 1.5 lakh crore. In comparison, the much larger Namami Gange project for cleaning the Ganges cost Rs 40,000 crores, he said.