Kashmir United FC Wins 8-2 In Christmas Gold Cup

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir United FC's brilliant form continued on Friday, coming from a 1-0 scoreline to win 8-2 in emphatic fashion during the ongoing 18th Christmas Gold Cup football tournament 2024-25 at Mini Stadium Parade Ground in Jammu.
The tournament is being organised by All J&K Sports & Cultural Welfare Association in collaboration of J&K Sports Council and J&K Football Association.
Playing the first game of the day, Kashmir United locked horns with Jammu Sports FC. The local team raced to a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute through Abhineet Singh. However, Kashmir United struck back soon after, with Mujeeb equalising in the 22nd minute. Azin, who scored four goals on the day, made it 2-1 immediately, as KUFC took the one goal lead into the half-time break.
The second half saw Jammu Sports equalise through Illyas in the 47th minute. However, this led to the flood gates being opened, as Kashmir United scored six unanswered goals.
Azin scored in the 55th, 57th and 61st minute, while Jazlan scored in the 66th and 69th minute. Wajid made it 8-2 in 70th minute for Kashmir United FC.
