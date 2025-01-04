Mohit Malik Didn’T Have Any Inhibitions Playing A Gay Character On Screen

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Mohit Malik, who plays a gay man grappling with societal pressures in the“Chamak”, said that he had no apprehensions playing the character in the series.

He shared, "I didn't have any inhibitions regarding Chamak. In fact, my director had inhibitions about whether I would do it. He asked me if I'd take it up because many actors had declined. But I saw it as a great opportunity. If they said no, it was their loss."

The shared that there's a transformation in his character's graph.

“From being an empathetic individual to becoming indifferent because of the trauma he has endured. I hope people resonate with his story in Season 2.”

For Mohit, portraying Guru in“Chamak” required an understanding of the character's psyche.

"My process always starts internally-understanding the character's psychology, beliefs, and thought processes. The external aspects then come naturally."

Talking about the performances that inspired him this year, he said:“Vijay Sethupathi is such a brilliant performer. I also admired Sai Pallavi in Amaran on Netflix. She has delivered an outstanding performance this year.”

He heaped praise on the performances by talents down south and said that it feels more“connected.”

“Their films work because they have a clear intent, unlike Bollywood, where there's often too much focus on vanity and paparazzi culture.”

Talking about revisiting any of his past characters, Mohit said that he would like to to explore uncharted territory.

He said, "I wouldn't want to play the same role again. I'd rather take up something I haven't done before.”

Mohit is best known for his roles in“Doli Armaano Ki”,“Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala” and“Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si”.

He made his television debut with the TV show Miilee. ]After that he did various TV shows like Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan, Pari Hoon Main, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Durgesh Nandinii, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya and Phulwa.