(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is one Russian missile carrier without“Kalibr” in the Black Sea, and no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

This is reported in the operational information as of 06:00 on January 04, 2025 by the Ukrainian Navy on , Ukrinform reports.

“There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr missiles, no missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the publication says.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 2 are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.

Magura drone boats destroy two Russian helicopters in Black– HUR

In addition, as noted, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: 7 ships to the Black Sea, 7 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 1 ship to the Azov Sea, which did not leave the Bosphorus.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia sent cargo ships to the coast of Syria to transport some military equipment to Libya.

Photo for illustration purposes