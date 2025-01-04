One Enemy Missile Carrier Without“Kalibr” On Duty In Black Sea
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is one Russian missile carrier without“Kalibr” in the Black Sea, and no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.
This is reported in the operational information as of 06:00 on January 04, 2025 by the Ukrainian Navy on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, no missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the publication says.
According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 2 are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.
In addition, as noted, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: 7 ships to the Black Sea, 7 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 1 ship to the Azov Sea, which did not leave the Bosphorus.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russia sent cargo ships to the coast of Syria to transport some military equipment to Libya.
