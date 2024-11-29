Report Of Transactions Of Shares And Related Securities Of Bavarian Nordic By Persons Holding Managerial Responsibilities And/Or Persons/Companies Closely Associated With Such
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 29, 2024 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company's shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
The transaction concerns the exercise of warrants by Thomas Bennekov, who has served as an employee-elected member of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic since April 2021. The warrants were awarded to Mr. Bennekov in November 2019, prior to assuming his position on the Board.
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Thomas Bennekov
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Employee-elected member of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0015998017
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Exercise of warrants
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
| DKK 146.60
| 2,596
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
2,596
DKK 380,573.60
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-11-29
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit
Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, ... , Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, ... , Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Company Announcement no. 37 / 2024
Attachment
