Protopie Showcases Innovation At Digital Design Days In Milan, Securing Key Industry Connections

ProtoPie showcased its advanced prototyping tools at Digital Design Days in Milan, connecting with leaders like EY, Accenture, TikTok, and Deloitte.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProtoPie, the high-fidelity prototyping tool empowering designers and developers to create seamless digital and physical interactions, recently made a significant impact at the prestigious Digital Design Days (DDD) in Milan. Known as a hub for creative visionaries and digital innovators, this year's DDD served as a platform for ProtoPie to showcase its capabilities, connect with industry leaders, and further establish its position at the forefront of design technology. Also, ProtoPie CEO Tony Kim presented ProtoPie's advanced prototyping features.The event attracted global heavyweights in design and business, including EY, Deloitte, AKQA, and the creative team from TikTok, among others. Notably, 15 representatives from Accenture engaged with ProtoPie, expressing keen interest in how its advanced prototyping solutions could transform their workflows and enhance client deliverables.Unlocking the Future of Prototyping for Leading InnovatorsAt the heart of the event, ProtoPie's team demonstrated its unparalleled ability to prototype intricate user experiences that bridge digital and physical interactions. Attendees experienced firsthand how ProtoPie simplifies the process of creating, testing and iterating on prototypes, from dynamic app interfaces to hardware-integrated solutions. ProtoPie CEO Tony Kim gave a presentation on ProtoPie's strong features, highlighting the importance of prototyping.“Participating in Digital Design Days has been an incredible opportunity to engage with some of the most forward-thinking minds in the industry,” said Tony Kim, CEO of ProtoPie.“The level of interest and conversations we've had with companies like EY, Accenture, and TikTok reflect the growing demand for high-fidelity tools that allow teams to innovate faster and more effectively.”Making Connections That Drive GrowthProtoPie's presence at DDD not only strengthened its visibility among creative professionals but also resulted in promising leads across key sectors such as consulting, tech, and advertising. With top-tier brands and agencies like Deloitte and AKQA exploring ProtoPie's potential, the company is poised to expand its reach and influence in the global design community.About ProtoPieProtoPie is a high-fidelity prototyping tool that bridges the gap between digital design and real-world interaction. Trusted by leading brands and agencies worldwide including Google, Meta, and Microsoft, ProtoPie enables teams to create and test interactive prototypes with unparalleled accuracy and powerful integration capabilities.About Digital Design DaysDigital Design Days is an international event that celebrates the best in digital creativity, innovation, and design. Hosted in Milan, DDD brings together global industry leaders, creative professionals, and tech enthusiasts to explore cutting-edge tools and trends shaping the future of digital design.For more information, visit ProtoPie's website(ProtoPie ) or contact ....

