عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Financial Calendar 2025


11/29/2024 10:30:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, November 29, 2024

Announcement no. 271

Financial calendar 2025

The financial calendar for 2025 thus looks as follows.

March 20, 2025 Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting
March 28, 2025 Annual Report 2024
March 28, 2025 Expected date for convening the annual general meeting.
April 30, 2025 Holding of the annual general meeting.
May 30, 2025 Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2025.
August 29, 2025 Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2025.
November 28, 2025 Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2025.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board


MENAFN29112024004107003653ID1108939657


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search