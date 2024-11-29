Date
11/29/2024 10:30:56 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Charlottenlund, November 29, 2024
Announcement no. 271
Financial calendar 2025
The financial calendar for 2025 thus looks as follows.
| March 20, 2025
| Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting
| March 28, 2025
| Annual Report 2024
| March 28, 2025
| Expected date for convening the annual general meeting.
| April 30, 2025
| Holding of the annual general meeting.
| May 30, 2025
| Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2025.
| August 29, 2025
| Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2025.
| November 28, 2025
| Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2025.
Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.
Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S
Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board
