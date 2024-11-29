USD 14.5 Billion Airborne Sensors Market Value Cross By 2030 Top Players Such As - Ametek, Inc., And Auxitrol Weston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The defense aircraft application emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest airborne sensors during the forecast period.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft sensors market generated $4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Copy of Report :On basis of aircraft type, the fixed wings segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global aircraft sensors market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The report includes rotorcraft segment.Based on application, the flight decks segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for one-fourth of the global aircraft sensors market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the weapon systems segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as fuel, hydraulic and pneumatic systems, engine/propulsion, cabin and cargo environmental controls, aerostructures and flight control, landing gear systems, and others.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -In terms of end use, the OEM segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing three-fourths of the global aircraft sensors market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The report also includes the aftermarket segment.Region-wise, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global aircraft sensors market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific aircraft sensors market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.The key players analyzed in the global aircraft sensors market report includeAmetek, Inc.Auxitrol WestonBAE Systems plcThe Curtiss-Wright CorporationEaton Corporation plcGeneral AtomicsGeneral Electric CompanyHoneywell International Inc.Meggitt PLCRaytheon Technologies CorporationSafran S.A.Schneider Electric SESmith Systems IncorporatedTE ConnectivityThales GroupThermocouple Technology, LLCWoodward, Inc.Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace & Defense Industry:Survival Tools MarketDiscount Events And Experiences MarketCommercial Janitorial Equipment Market

