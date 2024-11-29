(MENAFN- APO Group)

Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of and Medical Societies provided out of total 2080 Scholarships, 830 Scholarships of one-year Post-Graduate Diploma and two-year Master Degree in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiology, Diabetes, Endocrinology and Obesity and Weight Management to doctors from 52 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Merck Foundation ( ), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marks

'World Day 2024'

together with Africa's First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia , through their “Nationwide Diabetes&Hypertension Blue Points Program”.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized,“At Merck Foundation, we mark 'World Diabetes Day' through our efforts every day by providing scholarships for young doctors to transform the patient care landscape in the fields of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Hypertension- conditions that are closely linked, and by raising awareness in communities about leading a healthy lifestyle, prevention early detection and management of these conditions.

I am very proud to share together with our Ambassadors, the First Ladies of Africa , and partners, we have till date we have provided 830 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries of One-year PG Diploma and Two-year Master degree in Diabetes, Hypertension, Preventative Cardiovascular, Cardiology, Endocrinology and Obesity&Weight Management, and also a special 3-month Diabetes Mastercourse in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish.”

Merck Foundation scholarships are making a substantial impact on expanding access to diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular care. These scholarships are provided to young local doctors not only in capital cities but also in regions beyond, helping to build a strong network of experts and ensuring that specialized care reaches more communities.

“After graduation, these doctors can establish diabetes clinics in their Health Centers or Hospitals. Many diabetes clinics have been established since the start of this program. I take immense pride in this significant achievement.” Added Dr. Kelej .

Dr Mwamba Katema, Merck Foundation Alumnus from Zambia shares,“ Going through the postgraduate diploma in diabetes exposed me to well-researched, evidence-based and up-to-date information on diabetes and its management, including aspects of the disease that I had never imagined. Also, as a result of my newly acquired knowledge, I am in the process of setting up a diabetic clinic for patients from both my clinic and the surrounding facilities to access services at our clinic. The introduction of the zonal diabetic clinic will help decongest the General Hospital, reduce transport costs and waiting time for patients, hence enhancing patient compliance to treatment, and reducing the incidence of diabetic complications.”

Merck Foundation has overall provided more than 2080 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 45 million adults (ages 20-79) in the African region are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, with projections estimating this number could reach 110 million by 2045. Furthermore, Africa has the highest rate of undiagnosed diabetes, with 70% of adults living with the condition unaware of it.

Therefore, as a part of their Community Awareness Program , Merck Foundation has launched various initiatives aimed at raising awareness and promoting prevention about Diabetes and Hypertension.

Merck Foundation CEO released a song “No More Sugar” composed and sung by her and Ghanian Singer Cwezi Oteng . The song was released during the during their recently concluded annual conference, the 11th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary , in the presence of First Ladies of 15 African and Asian Countries.

In partnership with African First Ladies, Merck Foundation has released children's storybooks and adapted Animation Films “Mark's Pressure” and “Sugar Free Jude” .

“I am thrilled to share 'Mark's Pressure' and 'Sugar Free Jude' - the first Animation Films in Africa that are aimed at raising awareness on hypertension, diabetes, and promoting a healthy lifestyle among children and youth across the continent and beyond. These films are adaptations of our children's storybooks, designed to inspire communities to reduce sugar, limit salt intake, stay active, eat healthily, and avoid smoking.

These animated films are Merck Foundation's special contribution and gifts to our communities and partners in honor of World Diabetes Day. I want to remind everyone that good health is our most valuable asset!” stated Dr. Kelej.

Watch the“Mark's Pressure” Animation movie here:

Watch the“Sugar Free Jude” Animation film here:

Merck Foundation has also released three Songs in three languages named

'NO More Diabetes, Sugar Free'

in English,

'Dites non au Diabète'

in French and 'Chega de Diabete' in Portuguese. And has also released the remix version, of the three languages.

Link to the remix song here:

Merck Foundation's pan African TV program

“Our Africa”, that is

conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation features African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts

from various domains with the aim to raise awareness about social and health issues, and has episodes dedicated to raise awareness about Diabetes and Promoting Healthy Lifestyle.

Watch the Episode about Diabetes Awareness here:

Watch the Episode about Promoting Healthy Lifestyle here:

The TV program is currently broadcasted on NBC in Namibia, every Wednesday at 07:00 pm.

“Our Africa” is also available on social media handles of

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej ( Facebook ( ), Instagram ( ), Twitter ( ) and YouTube ( )) and Merck Foundation ( Facebook ( ), Instagram ( ), Twitter ( ) and YouTube ( )).

Additionally, Merck Foundation

together with

African First Ladies , annually launches Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians, Singers, and emerging talents from these fields to

Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Details of the awards:

1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2025“Diabetes&Hypertension” : Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2025“Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

3 . Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2025“Diabetes&Hypertension” : All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

4 . Merck Foundation Song Awards 2025“Diabetes&Hypertension” : All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

...

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

More Images:



Contact details:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613 / +91 9319606669

...

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard!

Facebook:



X (Twitter):



YouTube:



Instagram:



Flickr:



Threads:



Website:



Download Merck Foundation App:



About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website.

Please visit to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook ( ), X ( ), Instagram ( ), YouTube ( ), Threads ( ) and Flickr ( ).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.

*