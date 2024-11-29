Black Friday Deals You Can't Miss In The US: Target, Walmart, Macy's & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Black Friday 2024 has arrived, bringing some of the year's best deals across a wide range of products at stores throughout the United States. From tech gadgets and appliances to and home décor, shoppers can take advantage of incredible discounts from top retailers like Amazon, Apple, Macy's, Walmart, Wayfair, Target, and more. Whether you're looking for the latest tech, home essentials, or holiday gifts, this year's Black Friday deals are designed to give you everything you need at unbeatable prices.

Here's a look at the best offers to shop right now and make the most of this major shopping event.

Target

Target's Black Friday Deals include up to 40% off women's clothing, up to 50% off toys, and up to 50% off on kitchenware, vacuums, and floor care items. This retailer offers savings across a wide array of categories, perfect for all types of shoppers.

Walmart

Walmart's Flash Deals feature discounts that rival Amazon's, especially on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding, and clothing. With Black Friday deals officially underway, shoppers can expect significant savings on popular products.

Wayfair

Wayfair's Black Friday sale offers up to 70% off on furniture, bedding, and major appliances, making it a top destination for home décor shoppers looking to furnish or refresh their living spaces.

Zappos

Footwear shoppers can take advantage of great savings at Zappos, with discounts on popular brands like Hoka, Reebok, and Columbia, as well as on clothing and accessories from brands such as Michael Kors.

Amazon

Amazon is offering savings of up to 75% on a wide variety of items, including bedding, kitchenware, clothing, tech gadgets, and beauty products. With new deals popping up frequently, Amazon continues to be a major player for bargain hunters this Black Friday.