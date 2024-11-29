Detention Of Two Ukrainians In Slovakia: Embassy Of Ukraine Is Clarifying Situation
Date
11/29/2024 10:07:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Embassy of Ukraine has not received any requests from the Slovak side regarding the detention of a Ukrainian citizen in connection with an investigation into a threat to critical infrastructure and has contacted the competent Slovak authorities to clarify the situation.
This was reported to Ukrinform by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to a request.
“As of November 28, the embassy in Slovakia has not received any information about the detention of a Ukrainian citizen in this regard. The institution has contacted the Slovak competent authorities to clarify the situation. The case is under control,” the statement said.
Read also: Slovakia
to reduce aid for new Ukrainian refugee
As reported, on November 26, two people were detained in Slovakia, who are now in jail, on suspicion of threatening critical infrastructure.
MENAFN29112024000193011044ID1108939549
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.