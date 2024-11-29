Situation With Electricity Is Complicated, But Integrity Of System Is Not Violated - PM
11/29/2024 9:10:05 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of now, the situation in the energy sector is controlled by Ukrenergo dispatchers, and the integrity of the energy system has not been compromised.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Telegram .
“As of now, the situation in the energy sector is difficult, but controlled by Ukrenergo dispatchers. It is important that the system has maintained its integrity. The work to overcome the consequences of the attack does not stop for a minute. Power engineers, rescuers, and sappers work 24/7. Emergency power outages have been canceled in all regions, but now we are forced to apply outage schedules,” he wrote.
Shmyhal added that Ukraine continues to import electricity from Europe.
“It has been decided that blackouts do not apply to businesses that import or produce 60% of their consumption on their own,” the Prime Minister reminded.
He also emphasized that the Minister of Energy and the Head of Ukrenergo should now report to the public on a daily basis, providing a complete picture, in particular, informing about the work being done.
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of Russia's massive combined attack on Ukraine's energy system on November 28, energy facilities in several regions were damaged . A total of 12 hits were recorded.
Photo: CMU
