BTCC Exchange Invites Users To Rediscover Crypto History With All-New BTCC OG Week Campaign

BTCC Exchange is excited to announce the launch of its BTCC OG Week campaign, a unique campaign series spotlighting as well as the original meme coins that have shaped today's market. This campaign aims to honor these timeless classics, which continue to create value and opportunities for traders as reaches new all-time highs.

Each week, BTCC will spotlight an OG meme coin with engaging activities, such as AMAs, featuring top influencers or trending projects, weekly giveaways, and trading challenges. These events aim to reward and connect with the crypto community while inviting participants to revisit the coins that pioneered meme culture in crypto and remain relevant in today's ever-evolving market.

“OG meme coins are more than just tokens; they reflect crypto's journey and culture,” said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC.“As Bitcoin continues to soar and optimism runs high, we want to celebrate these coins that continue to drive value while giving traders new opportunities to engage and earn.”

The campaign kicks off on November 29, 2024 (Friday) with Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency that started it all. To mark the launch, BTCC is hosting a giveaway with a 300 USDT prize pool and offering 300 USDT in withdrawable rewards for traders who meet specific trading volume targets.

Participants can look forward to weekly giveaways on social media and trading challenges on the BTCC platform. New featured meme coins are announced every Monday. These campaigns provide an opportunity to learn about classic cryptocurrencies while earning exciting rewards.

Join the BTCC OG Week

Be part of BTCC's celebration of Bitcoin and OG meme coins! With exciting giveaways and rewarding challenges, BTCC OG Week is a unique chance to revisit the coins that shaped crypto history. Register today and explore how these timeless assets continue to create value for traders.

About BTCC

Established in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, committed to offering secure, user-friendly, and innovative trading experiences. With a global presence and a focus on empowering traders, BTCC is a trusted platform for navigating the crypto markets.

