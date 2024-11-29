Hardware Security Module Market Is Projected To Reach USD 4,612.56 Million By 2034, With Grow At 14.0% CAGR | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The increased incidence of threats and cyber-attacks over the course of recent years is driving the hardware security modules growth. New York, USA, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview: In 2024, the hardware security module market was estimated to be worth USD 1,261.06 million worldwide. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% from 2025 to 2034, from USD 1,418.70 million in 2025 to USD 4,612.56 million. A physical device that adds additional security for sensitive data is called a hardware security module (HSM). These gadgets can be incorporated into other external devices, such as smart cards and appliances, or they can be plugin cards. Cryptographic keys are provided by this kind of device for essential tasks like encryption, authentication for databases, decryption, identities, and applications. Additionally, they are also made available as cloud services. They can also be used offline as a stand-alone device or when connected to a network server. HSMs are used by businesses to control access to and keep cryptographic functions pertaining to identities, transactions, and applications apart from everyday operations. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: Market Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 1,261.06 million Market value in 2032 USD 4,612.56 million CAGR 14.0 % Base year 2024 Historical data 2020 – 2023 Forecast period 2025 – 2034

Market Key Players:

The major participants in the hardware security modules market are making significant investments in R&D to broaden their product offerings, which will accelerate the growth of the market over the forecast period. A few of the major key players involved in the market are:



Atos SE

IBM Corporation

Entrust Corporation

Fortanix

Synopsys Inc

Thales

Ultra Electronics

Utimaco Management GmbH

Yubico

Adweb Tech

STMicroelectronics

Securosys

Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication Microchip Technology

Market Growth Drivers:

The Strong Need for Data Protection

The hardware security modules market demand has grown and changed significantly in recent years, driven by the growing need for strong data protection solutions as a result of an increase in cyber threats.

Need for Safe and Easy Payment

The need for safe and easy payment methods is fueled by the growth of online transactions and the constantly changing digital landscape. As a result, the market is getting a boom.

HSMs as First Line of Defense

HSMs have become an essential line of defense against cyberattacks and threats, offering a reliable way to safeguard cryptographic keys and sensitive data. Hence, there is continuous growth in the hardware security modules market.

Regional Overview:

In 2024, North America held the biggest market share. The hardware security modules market in North America has grown significantly as a result of growing cyber threats and the growing cross-border integration of vital infrastructure. Businesses throughout the region have taken the initiative to improve cybersecurity. To combat the region's susceptibility to cyberattacks, they are bolstering their defenses and collaborating more with governments and one another.

Throughout the forecast period, the Europe hardware security modules market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The expansion of the hardware security module (HSM) market in Europe is greatly impacted by the growing frequency of cyberattacks in the retail and banking sectors.





Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Type Outlook



On-Premise Cloud

By Type Outlook



LAN Based/ Network Attached

PCI-Based/ Embedded Plugins

USB-Based/ Portable Smart Cards

By Application Outlook



Payment Processing

Code & Document Signing

Authentication

Application-Level Encryption

Database Encryption

PKI & Credential Management Security Sockets Layer (SSL) & Transport Security Layer (TSL)

By Vertical Outlook



Consumer Goods & Retail

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Aerospace & Defense

Public Sector/Government

Energy & Power

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical & Life Sciences

Transportation

IT & Telecommunications Others

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Malaysia



Indonesia



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

