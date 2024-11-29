Spirit Airlines' Black & Yellow Friday Deals Take Off With $25 Flights, Free Spirit® Bonus Points And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Spirit is kicking off the season of savings this holiday weekend with Black & Yellow Friday, offering travelers exclusive deals including flights starting as low as $25 one way. 1

Guests can also take advantage of a fast track to Free Spirit ® Status and major savings on their entire journey, including Spirit Vacations ® packages. Even more great offers are landing on Monday and Travel Tuesday here .

"There's no better time than the holidays to offer our Guests great value so they can connect with the people and places that matter most," said Rana Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer at Spirit Airlines. "Spirit's Black & Yellow Friday helps travelers lock in the major savings they're looking for and start the new year with fun travel plans."

The airline's limited-time holiday deals follow Spirit's recent Guest experience transformation

with new travel options and the flexibility of no change or cancel fees.

Black & Yellow Friday shoppers can view the full list of deals below.

Save Big with Fares from $25 One Way 1

Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, 2024

Guests can score some of the biggest travel savings of the year to popular destinations in the U.S.

with one-way flights starting as low as $25.1 This offer is available for bookings made from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, 2024, and is valid for travel from Jan. 6, 2025, through Feb. 28, 2025 (not available for travel on Fri/Sun). To book, visit here .

Soar Closer to Free Spirit® Status with 2X

SQPs for Black Friday 2

Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, 2024

Earn 2X Free Spirit® Status Qualifying Points (SQPs) this holiday weekend, bringing you closer to Free Spirit status benefits including free bags, seat selection, snacks & drinks,

Wi-Fi and more! Book now to soar to status and unlock amazing perks for your next trip. To book, visit spirit .

Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free at Universal Orlando Resort

3

Nov. 29 - Dec. 3, 2024

Experience the excitement at Universal Orlando Resort with our exclusive buy 2 days, get 2 days free ticket offer! Enjoy action-packed rides with thrilling drops and unforgettable adventures. Book your escape now at href="" rel="nofollow" spiri .

Black Friday = Big Savings on Travel 4

Nov. 15 - Dec. 13, 2024

Unlock incredible savings this Black Friday season! Buy Free Spirit® Points now and save 40% on your purchase. Perfect for boosting your travel plans and scoring those dream getaways. To buy or gift points, visit href="" rel="nofollow" points/free-spiri .

Save up to 40%

at Fontainebleau Las Vegas 5

Nov. 18 - Dec. 3, 2024

Step into the future of luxury with the arrival of Fontainebleau Las Vegas! Save up to 40% when you bundle your flight + stay at this iconic new resort. Indulge in unparalleled luxury, world-class dining and exceptional entertainment. To book, visit href="" rel="nofollow" spiri .

Stay, Play and Save at

MGM Resorts in Las Vegas 6

Nov. 18 - Dec. 10, 2024

Escape to Las Vegas and save big on your stay at MGM Resorts! Enjoy 10% off all MGM Las Vegas properties and 15% off Luxor & Excalibur. Don't miss out on your chance to experience the best of Vegas! To book, visit href="" rel="nofollow" spiri .

Rosen Inn: Save Up to 35% Off 7

Nov. 18 - Dec. 4, 2024

Enjoy incredible savings at Rosen Inn! Get 5-30% off + an extra 5% discount. Perfect for your next getaway- so don't wait, book now to take advantage of these exclusive offers at href="" rel="nofollow" spiri .

Dive Into Adventure: Black Friday Sale at Discovery Cove 8

Nov. 18 - Dec. 2, 2024

Experience the magic of Discovery Cove with up to 50% off! Swim with dolphins, snorkel with tropical fish and make unforgettable memories at this one-of-a-kind adventure park. Click here to book your adventure today.

SeaWorld Adventures: Discover Incredible Savings Up to 60% on Tickets 9

Nov. 18 - Dec. 2, 2024

Dive into the excitement at SeaWorld® Orlando! Save up to 60% on tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes this Black Friday. From thrilling coasters to incredible animal encounters, there's something for everyone! To book, visit href="" rel="nofollow" spiri .

Splash Into Savings at

Aquatica Orlando 10

Nov. 18 - Dec. 2, 2024

Experience the thrill at Aquatica Orlando! Enjoy up to 60% off tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes. With high-speed slides, wave pools and a delicious new menu, there's splashy fun for everyone! To book, click here .

Unlock Adventure at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay 11

Nov. 18 - Dec. 2, 2024

Join the excitement at Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay! Enjoy up to 60% off tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes. Experience thrilling rides, amazing animals and seasonal events everyone will love! To book, click here .

Splash into Fun at Adventure Island ®12

Nov. 18 - Dec. 2, 2024

Dive into Adventure Island® - Tampa Bay's ultimate water park! Enjoy up to 60% off tickets and Fun Cards and experience thrilling slides, a massive wave pool and the new Shaka-Laka Shores splash zone, all set in a tropical paradise for family fun and unforgettable memories! Click here to make a splash this Black Friday.

Experience the Magic of Sesame Place 13

Nov. 18 - Dec. 2, 2024

Come experience the joy of Sesame Place® Philadelphia! With over 25 attractions and shows, there's something for everyone. Save up to 65% on your tickets and create magical memories.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to save - book your adventure today here .

Unlock Up To 55% Off Your Stay at The

STRAT Hotel in Las Vegas 14

Nov. 21 – Dec. 30, 2024

Elevate your Vegas experience at The STRAT Hotel with stunning views and exciting attractions. Enjoy up to 55% off your stay and indulge in the ultimate getaway. Book here

for this exclusive offer.



To receive emails for Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday and more great offers throughout 2025, sign up at:

spirit/email .

Terms & Conditions:

1T&C: Sale fares displayed are for the Go travel option only. Upgraded travel options may be available at additional costs. All fares must be booked on spirit between 10:00 AM ET on Nov. 29, 2024, and 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 1, 2024, and is valid for travel from Jan. 6, 2025, through Feb. 28, 2025, (not available for travel on Fri/Sun). 7-day advanced purchase required. Fares may be combined with other valid and applicable Spirit Airlines fares on other dates of travel. Lower fares generally available at the airport and all fares are subject to availability.

Not all markets are operated on a daily basis during the travel period, or necessarily for the entire travel period. Additional terms may apply. See offer page for complete terms and conditions:

2T&C: Book between Nov. 29, 2024, and Dec. 1, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET and fly by Feb. 28, 2025. To qualify for the double Status Qualifying Points ("SQPs") promotion you must (i) be a Free Spirit® member; (ii) book travel on a Qualifying Flight Segment. A "Qualifying Flight Segment" is a trip originating from/to any station operated by Spirit Airlines and booked between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, 2024, by 11:59 PM ET with travel completed by Feb. 28, 2025. Free Spirit® Bonus SQP Points will be automatically added to your account after completing a Qualifying Flight Segment. Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply.

3T&C: Valid theme park admission and Universal Orlando hotel validation required. Early Park Admission begins up to one (1) hour prior to regular scheduled park opening to: (a) Universal Studios Florida and/or Universal Islands of Adventure as determined by Universal Orlando; (b) Universal Volcano Bay (weather permitting); and/or (c) Universal Epic Universe (opening 2025). Valid at select attractions at each park. Park-to-Park admission required to board the HogwartsTM Express. Benefit is non-transferable. Parks, attractions, operational times, and offerings for the Early Park Admission benefit may vary and are subject to substitutions, change, availability, capacity and/or cancellation without notice, and not guaranteed. Additional restrictions may apply. Aventura HotelTM & © 2024 UCF Hotel Venture IV. Cabana Bay Beach ResortTM & © 2024 UCF Hotel Venture II. Sapphire Falls ResortTM & © 2024 UCF Hotel Venture III. © 2024 UCF Hotel Venture V. UNIVERSALTM & © Universal Studios. ENDLESS SUMMER registered trademarks, Bruce Brown Films, LLC. Universal elements and all related indiciaTM & © 2024 Universal Studios.

All rights reserved.

4T&C: Offer available for purchases made between Nov. 15, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET and Dec. 13, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET. All transaction inquiries must be submitted to the Free Spirit® Program within 90 days from the end of promotion. Offer is subject to change. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer. All Free Spirit® Program terms and conditions apply. Price includes all applicable fees. GST/HST will be charged to Canadian residents. QST will be charged to Quebec residents. Purchased points are not refundable and may take up to 72-hours to appear in the member account. Purchased points are applicable towards all Free Spirit® rewards but do not count towards Free Spirit® status upgrades. All standard Free Spirit® program rules and conditions apply. For additional information on the points needed for your reward flight on Spirit, please visit . Please note that Free Spirit® accounts less than 12 days old are not permitted to Buy or Gift points. For Gift transactions, the recipient account must also be 12 days old.

5T&C: Guests aged 21 and older can take advantage of a special promotion at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, offering a 40% discount on current packaging rates for stays of two nights or longer, applicable to both weekends and weeknights. Reservations must be made in advance and are subject to availability, with potential blackout dates. This offer includes discounts on hotel room rates through Spirit Vacations, but please note that airfare is not included and follows Spirit Airlines' Contract of Carriage . This promotion is non-transferable and cannot be combined with other offers. Guests should review the hotel's cancellation and modification policies at the time of booking. Spirit Vacations and

Fontainebleau Las Vegas reserve the right to change or cancel this promotion at any time. By participating, guests agree to these terms and conditions.

6T&C: The discounts quoted are exclusive offers for Spirit Guests booking vacation packages that include both flight and hotel accommodations. Guests will receive a 15% discount at Luxor and Excalibur, and a 10% discount at all other participating MGM Resort properties in Las Vegas, excluding suites and premium accommodations. Discount availability is subject to change at any time without prior notice. The discount will apply to the hotel and/or car rental portion of the package when booked through Spirit Vacations®, and will not apply to airfare, which is subject to Spirit Airlines' Contract of Carriage . To qualify for the discount, bookings must be made by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 10, 2024, with travel completed by March 30, 2025.

7T&C: The discounts quoted are exclusive offers for Spirit Guests booking vacation packages that include both flight and hotel accommodations, excluding suites and premium accommodations. Discount availability is subject to change at any time without prior notice. The discount will apply to the hotel and/or car rental portion of the package when booked through Spirit Vacations®, and will not apply to airfare, which is subject to

Spirit Airlines' Contract of Carriage . To qualify for the discount, bookings must be made by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 4, 2024, with travel completed by Dec. 20, 2025.

8T&C: Discovery Cove products, services and schedules subject to change without prior notice. All offers are based on availability and subject to change or cancellation without prior notice. See website for full details, and park and show schedule prior to arrival. Black Friday Presale: Price does not include parking, taxes, or service fees. Multi-park tickets are valid 6 months from date of purchase. Second visit must be within 14 days of first visit. Fun Card valid for visits through Dec. 31, 2025. Blockout dates apply. Please see the current operating schedule. Fun Card does not include discounts on food and merchandise. Tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes are non-transferable, non-refundable, not for resale, void if altered, will not be replaced if lost or stolen and may be confiscated without restitution for misuse. Offers are not to be combined with any other special offers or discounts and does not include special events like Howl-O-Scream, Coasters After Dark, or AquaGlow. Not available for purchase at the park. Savings based on online advance purchase of General Admission pricing. Other restrictions may apply.

9T&C: SeaWorld® Orlando Park products, services and schedules subject to change without prior notice. All offers are based on availability and subject to change, or cancellation without prior notice. See website for full details, and park and show schedule prior to arrival. Price does not include parking, taxes, or service fees. Multi-park tickets are valid 6 months from date of purchase. Second visit must be within 14 days of first visit. Fun Card valid for visits through Dec. 31, 2025. Blockout dates apply. Please see the current operating schedule. Fun Card does not include discounts on food and merchandise. Tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes are non-transferable, non-refundable, not for resale, void if altered, will not be replaced if lost or stolen and may be confiscated without restitution for misuse. Offers are not to be combined with any other special offers or discounts and does not include special events like Howl-O-Scream, Coasters After Dark, or AquaGlow. Not available for purchase at the park. Savings based on online advance purchase of General Admission pricing. Other restrictions may apply.

10T&C: Aquatica Orlando Park products, services and schedules subject to change without prior notice. All offers are based on availability and subject to change, or cancellation without prior notice. See website for full details, and park and show schedule prior to arrival.

Black Friday Presale: Price does not include parking, taxes, or service fees. Multi-park tickets are valid 6 months from date of purchase. Second visit must be within 14 days of first visit. Fun Card valid for visits through Dec. 31, 2025. Blockout dates apply. Please see the current operating schedule. Fun Card does not include discounts on food and merchandise. Tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes are non-transferable, non-refundable, not for resale, void if altered, will not be replaced if lost or stolen and may be confiscated without restitution for misuse. Offers are not to be combined with any other special offers or discounts, and does not include special events like AquaGlow, Howl-O-Scream, or Coasters After Dark. Not available for purchase at the park. Savings based on online advance purchase of General Admission pricing. Other restrictions may apply.

11T&C: Discount does not include parking, taxes, or service fees. Fun Card valid for visits through Dec. 31, 2025. Blockout dates apply. Please see the current operating schedule. Fun Card does not include discounts on food and merchandise. Tickets and Fun Cards are non-transferable, non-refundable, not for resale, void if altered, will not be replaced if lost or stolen and may be confiscated without restitution for misuse. Offers are not to be combined with any other special offers or discounts and does not include special events like Howl-O-Scream. Not available for purchase at the park. Savings based on General Admission pricing. Other restrictions may apply. Park products, services and schedules subject to change without prior notice. All offers are based on availability and subject to change, or cancellation without prior notice. See website for full details, and park and show schedule prior to arrival.

12T&C: Discount does not include parking, taxes, or service fees. Fun Card valid for visits through Dec. 31, 2025. Blockout dates apply. Please see the current operating schedule. Fun Card does not include discounts on food and merchandise. Tickets and Fun Cards are non-transferable, non-refundable, not for resale, void if altered, will not be replaced if lost or stolen and may be confiscated without restitution for misuse. Offers are not to be combined with any other special offers or discounts and does not include special events like Howl-O-Scream. Not available for purchase at the park. Savings based on General Admission pricing. Other restrictions may apply. Park products, services, and schedules subject to change without prior notice. All offers are based on availability and subject to change or cancellation without prior notice. See website for full details and park hours prior to arrival.

13T&C: Sesame Place products, services and schedules subject to change without prior notice. All offers are based on availability and subject to change, or cancellation without prior notice. See website for full details, and park and show schedule prior to arrival.

14T&C: The discounts quoted are exclusive offers for Spirit Guests booking vacation packages that include both flight and hotel accommodations at The STRAT Hotel in Las Vegas. Guests must be at least 21 years old to book. Discounts apply to eligible accommodations at The STRAT and are subject to availability and change without prior notice. The discount applies to the hotel portion of the package when booked through Spirit Vacations® and does not apply to airfare, which is subject to Spirit Airlines' Contract of Carriage . Bookings must be made by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 30, 2024, and travel must be completed by March 30, 2025, to qualify for the discount. Free Spirit® points will be credited to your account within 30 days of completing your trip. Additional terms and conditions may apply regarding Free Spirit®. For full details, please refer to here .

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is a leading low-fare carrier committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Spirit is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities it serves through the Spirit Charitable Foundation . Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit .

SOURCE Spirit Airlines

