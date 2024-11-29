New Pamban Bridge: Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Glimpse Of India's 'Engineering Marvel' In Tamil Nadu See Pics

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Pamban Bridge: Amid safety concerns about the new Pamban Bridge in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X to share several photos of the bridge.

Vaishnaw said the new Pamban bridge, which is set to be India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, is a“modern engineering marvel”. The bridge connects the Indian mainland to Rameswaram Island in Tamil Nadu.

New Pamban bridge: A look through the lens

Ashwini Vaishnaw termed the new a“state-of-the-art project” designed to improve safety and speed, with a major thrust towards innovation. His comments come just days after the Railway Safety Commissioner flagged 'glaring lapses' regarding the construction of the new bridge between Mandapam and Pamban stations.

New Pamban bridge: Why was it made?





Ashwini Vaishnaw commented that the old Pamban Bridge was beginning to show signs of corrosion, paving the way for the construction of a new one. Built in 1914, the old bridge connected the mainland to Rameswaram for 105 years before being decommissioned in Dec 2022 due to corrosion.

How is the new Pamban bridge different from the old one

The new Pamban Bridge, described as a 'state-of-the-art project,' has been specially designed for double tracks of trains. Constructed 22 metres above sea level, the bridge is considered safe for the ships passing underneath it.



Meanwhile, in contrast, the old bridge was 19 metres above sea level and required two workers on each side to lift it for passing ships. In comparison, now the new Pamban bridge features a fully automated vertical lift span.

New Pamban bridge: Length, cost

Spanning over 2.05 km, the new Pamban Bridge has been constructed at a cost of ₹535 crores by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). It is designed to accommodate faster trains and handle increased traffic, wrote Ashwini Vaishnaw.

