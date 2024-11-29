Mark Your Calendars! Relief Guru's New App Launches At The End Of November-Unlock 60% Off Pharmacy Staffing

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Edmonton, Alberta Nov 29, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Relief Guru is set to launch its new app at the end of November. The relief pharmacy app aims to support independent pharmacies by offering a streamlined solution for relief staffing at a reduced cost. A recent change in clinical compensation services has significantly impacted many small pharmacies in Alberta. To address this, Relief Guru will offer a substantial discount of up to 60% on Relief Service fees for six months to those who sign up by December 31st. This initiative aims to help small and independent pharmacies reduce their staffing expenses and demonstrates Relief Guru's commitment to supporting small and independent pharmacy owners in Canada.

The user-friendly app of Relief Guru will address the staffing challenges faced by independent pharmacies. By providing an easy-to-use platform for posting shifts, the app Relief Guru aims to reduce the time and effort required for pharmacy operators to find qualified relief staff . The app will be available to pharmacies across Canada, including Alberta, and offers a range of features intended to simplify the relief pharmacy staffing process.

“Our goal is to provide independent pharmacies with an accessible, efficient way to manage relief staffing while maintaining control over their budgets,” said a spokesperson for Relief Guru.“ Starting at the end of November, our relief pharmacy app will be available for download on Google Play and the App Store in Canada.”, the spokesperson added.

This pharmacy relief app will help pharmacy owners in Alberta, Ontario and other regions in Canada to post available shifts with details such as location, date, time, and pay rates. Pharmacists can view available shifts and apply directly through the app, with the option to negotiate certain aspects of the shift, such as hourly rates or scheduling. Once both parties agree on the terms, a contract is automatically generated, and the app facilitates all further communication and payment transactions.

Relief Guru aims to provide a practical solution for pharmacy staffing in Canada by offering both short-term relief and permanent hiring services through its platform. The app will be available in English and French and will be accessible to pharmacies across Canada, including Alberta.