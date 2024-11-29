عربي


Russians Hit Village In Sumy Region With Guided Bomb

11/29/2024 6:07:16 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Khotyn, Sumy region, the Russian guided bomb destroyed three houses and damaged ten more.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Khotyn community Mykola Torianyk in a commentary to Suspilne .

“In Khotyn, three houses were destroyed by a guided aerial bomb, and ten more were damaged,” said Mykola Torianyk, head of the Khotyn community.

According to him, fortunately, there were no casualties.

Currently, the community is eliminating the consequences of the strike.

Torianyk added that there were eight strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles in the village of Bilovody in the Khotyn community. It is known that there is severe damage to houses there, the exact number of damaged houses is currently unknown.

As reported by Ukrinform, last night and in the morning, Russians fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region . 8 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Velykopysarivka, Esman communities were shelled.

