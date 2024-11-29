(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents market was valued at USD 10 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.80%.
Cell and gene therapy (CGT) is emerging as an essential tool for safeguarding human health. Techniques such as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy have emerged as ways to treat many cancers. The promise of gene therapy using technologies such as clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) is being realized in clinical trials.
Therapies are being scaled up to treat life-threatening diseases such as cancer and rare gene-based diseases. As these therapies come to the fore, a new market for tools to develop these therapies using standard methodologies is emerging. CGT uses cells and genetic material to fight diseases. Cell therapy involves the transplantation of healthy human cells into a patient's body to replace or repair diseased or damaged tissue or cells. Gene therapy modifies a patient's genetic material. These are overlapping fields. Some products are developed using both cell and gene therapies. Tools and reagents are required to develop cell and gene therapies.
Report Scope
This report analyzes the global market for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents. The market is segmented by product type, disease or application, end user and region. Product types include gene vectors, GMP proteins, GMP antibodies, GMP small molecules, bioreactors, multiplex immunoassays, immunoassays, leukapheresis, cell separation, cell expansion, cytokine release syndrome monitoring, cryopreservation reagents, and solutions and media. Diseases or applications include cancer and rare diseases. End users include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic research institutes, and clinical laboratories.
The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.
This report also examines strategies and collaborations, discusses the regulatory landscape, and analyzes macroeconomic factors when considering new technologies, the industry's increasing competitiveness, and emerging customer needs. This report also examines analytical frameworks, such as ESG analysis, patent analysis, competitive analysis, and strategic recommendations, which will aid companies in devising their strategic plans.
The report includes:
44 data tables and 57 additional tables An update on the global market for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 A look at the market potential for the cell and gene therapy tools and reagents in the life sciences industry, market drivers, and forecasts for the market segments of product, application, end user and region Facts and figures pertaining to major market dynamics, product innovations, clinical trials, and government regulations Review of the prevalence of infectious disease, metabolic disorders and chronic ailments, along with the recent technological advances, competitive landscape, and the industry value chain Coverage of the technological, economic and business considerations of the market, and the vendor landscape Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies, and product pipeline Discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies and strategies Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius CellGenix GmbH, and Miltenyi Biotec
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 136
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $10 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $16.7 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 10.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Technology Background: Cell Therapy Types of Cell Therapy Technology Background: Gene Therapy Types of Gene Therapy Approved CGT Products
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Investments in CGT Research Capacity Expansions for Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Collaborations and Acquisitions Market Restraints
Complexity in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Lack of Skilled Force Market Opportunities
Harnessing the Advances in CGT Technologies Regulatory Landscape Gene Therapy Regulations Cell Therapy Regulations Viral and Non-Viral Vectors Media GMP Proteins and Antibodies Leukapheresis CGT Regulations in Europe
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Closed and Automated Systems Single-Use Technologies
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Global Market for CGT Tools and Reagents, by Product
Immunoassays Bioreactors Leukapheresis GMP Antibodies Multiplex Immunoassays Vectors Cell Separation Cryopreservation Cell Expansion Media GMP Proteins GMP Small Molecules CRS Monitoring Global Market for CGT Tools and Reagents, by Application
Cancer Rare Diseases Other Diseases Global Market for CGT Tools and Reagents, by End User
Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Academic and Research Institutes Clinical Laboratories Geographic Breakdown Global Market for CGT Tools and Reagents, by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Ranking of Leading Players Strategies of Leading Companies Product Launches Collaborations and Partnerships Expansions Agreements Acquisitions Others
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the CGT Tool and Reagent Market: ESG Perspective
Introduction to ESG ESG Performance in the Industry ESG Practices in the CGT Tool and Reagent Industry Environmental Performance Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
Abcam Ltd. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Akron Biotech Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Bio-Techne Cytiva Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Miltenyi Biotec Proteintech Group Inc. Qiagen Revvity Sartorius Cellgenix Stemcell Technologies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
