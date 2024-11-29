Therapies are being scaled up to treat life-threatening diseases such as cancer and rare gene-based diseases. As these therapies come to the fore, a new market for tools to develop these therapies using standard methodologies is emerging. CGT uses cells and genetic material to fight diseases. Cell therapy involves the transplantation of healthy human cells into a patient's body to replace or repair diseased or damaged tissue or cells. Gene therapy modifies a patient's genetic material. These are overlapping fields. Some products are developed using both cell and gene therapies. Tools and reagents are required to develop cell and gene therapies.



Report Scope

This report analyzes the global market for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents. The market is segmented by product type, disease or application, end user and region. Product types include gene vectors, GMP proteins, GMP antibodies, GMP small molecules, bioreactors, multiplex immunoassays, immunoassays, leukapheresis, cell separation, cell expansion, cytokine release syndrome monitoring, cryopreservation reagents, and solutions and media. Diseases or applications include cancer and rare diseases. End users include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic research institutes, and clinical laboratories.

The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.

This report also examines strategies and collaborations, discusses the regulatory landscape, and analyzes macroeconomic factors when considering new technologies, the industry's increasing competitiveness, and emerging customer needs. This report also examines analytical frameworks, such as ESG analysis, patent analysis, competitive analysis, and strategic recommendations, which will aid companies in devising their strategic plans.

The report includes:



44 data tables and 57 additional tables

An update on the global market for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

A look at the market potential for the cell and gene therapy tools and reagents in the life sciences industry, market drivers, and forecasts for the market segments of product, application, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to major market dynamics, product innovations, clinical trials, and government regulations

Review of the prevalence of infectious disease, metabolic disorders and chronic ailments, along with the recent technological advances, competitive landscape, and the industry value chain

Coverage of the technological, economic and business considerations of the market, and the vendor landscape

Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies, and product pipeline

Discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies and strategies Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius CellGenix GmbH, and Miltenyi Biotec

Key Attributes:

