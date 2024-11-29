Oil And Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook 2024 - Capacity And Capital Expenditure Outlook With Details Of All Operating And Planned Pipelines To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Pipelines Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, a total of 501 planned and announced trunk/transmission oil and gas pipelines are expected to come during the 2024 to 2028 outlook period. Of these, 333 represent planned pipelines with identified development plans, while 168 show the count of early-stage announced pipelines, which are yet to receive development approval.

Report Scope



Updated information on all active, suspended, planned, and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas trunk/transmission pipelines with start years up to 2028

Provides key details such as pipeline name, pipeline type, operator name, start year, terrain, status, length, diameter, and capacity for all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas pipelines up to 2028

New build pipeline length and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally Regional new build capex outlook for planned and announced pipelines by key countries and companies

Reasons to Buy



Obtain the most up-to-date information available on planned and announced major, trunk/transmission oil and gas pipelines globally

Assess your competitor's planned and announced pipelines, proposed lengths, and capital expenditure

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global pipeline industry

Keep abreast of key global planned and announced pipelines

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong planned and announced pipeline data Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about planned and announced pipelines in the world

Key Topics Covered:

Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Length Outlook to 2028



Key Highlights

Total Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Length by Region and Commodity

Global Oil & Gas Transmission Pipeline Network - Regional Comparison

Global Oil & Gas Transmission Pipeline Network - Comparison by Key Countries Global Planned and Announced Pipelines Length by Key Countries and Key Companies

Global Oil & Gas Pipelines Capital Expenditure Outlook



Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Region

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announce Gas Pipelines by Key Companies

Major Project Announcements and Cancellations



Key Project Announcements Stalled and Cancelled Projects

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Pipelines by Commodity



Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Crude Oil Pipelines

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Natural Gas Pipelines

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Petroleum Product Pipelines Global Top 10 Planned and Announced NGL Pipelines

Global Top 10 Cross Country Pipelines by Commodity



Global Top 10 Cross Country Crude Oil Pipelines

Global Top 10 Cross Country Petroleum Products Pipeline

Global Top 10 Cross Country Natural Gas Pipelines Global Top 10 Cross Country NGL Pipelines

North America Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028



Transmission Pipeline Length in North America by Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in North America by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in North America by Key Companies

FSU Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028



Transmission Pipeline Length in the FSU by Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the FSU by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the FSU by Key Companies

Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028



Transmission Pipeline Length in Asia by Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Asia by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Asia by Key Companies

Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028



Transmission Pipeline Length in Europe by Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Europe by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Europe by Key Companies

Middle East Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028



Transmission Pipeline Length in the Middle East by Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the Middle East by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the Middle East by Key Companies

Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028



Transmission Pipeline Length in Africa by Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Africa by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Africa by Key Companies

South America Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028



Transmission Pipeline Length in South America by Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in South America by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in South America by Key Companies

Oceania Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028



Transmission Pipeline Length in Oceania by Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Oceania by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Oceania by Key Companies

Caribbean Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028



Transmission Pipeline Length in the Caribbean by Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the Caribbean by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the Caribbean by Key Companies

Central America Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028

Transmission Pipeline Length in Central America by Commodity

