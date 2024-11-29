Oculis Publishes Notifications Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to the vesting of earnout shares and associated removal of restrictions on these ordinary shares.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.