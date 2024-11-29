Oculis Publishes Notifications Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to the vesting of earnout shares and associated removal of restrictions on these ordinary shares.
Notification of managers' transaction - Anthony Rosenberg
Notification of managers' transaction - Riad Sherif
Notification of managers' transaction - Sylvia Cheung
Notification of managers' transaction - Pall Johanesson
