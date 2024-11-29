عربي


Oculis Publishes Notifications Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated


11/29/2024 4:16:41 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to the vesting of earnout shares and associated removal of restrictions on these ordinary shares.

Attachments

  • Notification of managers' transaction - Anthony Rosenberg
  • Notification of managers' transaction - Riad Sherif
  • Notification of managers' transaction - Sylvia Cheung
  • Notification of managers' transaction - Pall Johanesson

MENAFN29112024004107003653ID1108938641


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

