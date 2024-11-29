FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COMEDY-DRAMA“THE EFFECTS OF LYING”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital has just released the British indie comedy-drama THE EFFECTS OF LYING, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting November 29, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the British indie comedy-drama THE EFFECTS OF LYING, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on November 29, 2024. THE EFFECTS OF LYING is the debut production for independent production company Bonaparte Films.

A comedic drama with real heart that brings refreshing British-Asian representation to international screens, THE EFFECTS OF LYING follows dutiful husband and loving father Naveen, whose life falls apart over a series of shocking events taking place over the course of just one day. Decades of festering secrets are finally exposed, and Naveen is forced to face up to some home truths.

Naveen has lived his life by the book; he's a loyal husband and loving father. He's sacrificed everything for his family, but today is going to be different. After finding his teenage daughter Simran secretly gorging and his dissatisfied wife Sangeeta in bed with his brother, lies come pouring out and the truth is uncovered.

Written by James Hey and directed by Isher Sahota, THE EFFECTS OF LYING was produced by Jon Tarcy, with Ash Verma and Elliot Grove serving as executive producers. The cast features Ace Bhatti (Bohemian Rhapsody, Line of Duty), Laila Rouass (Holby City, Spooks), Navin Chowdhry (The End of the F***ing World, Our Girl), Lauren Patel (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Shaheen Khan (Mogul Mowgli, Bend It Like Beckham), Bhasker Patel (Emmerdale), Adam Bregman (Tolkien, Genius) and Mark Williams (the Harry Potter film series). Casting was done by Claudia Blunt CSA (Bonus Track).

“This is a universal story about family, relationships and identity that just happened to be British Asian. That's what makes this so vitally authentic and needed: these are characters with interior lives. It was something I wish I had growing up, and something I knew I had to make,” said director Isher Sahota.“THE EFFECTS OF LYING is a relatable, hilarious and heart-warming film, this was a completely independent project shot in just 12 days. Our mission was to bring a new moment in representation so we are thrilled that it can be brought to North American viewers.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE EFFECTS OF LYING directly with Giulia Prenna of Mind the GAP Productions and Sales.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

About Bonaparte Films

Bonaparte Films is a proudly independent production company working across film and television. Passionate about telling unique, bold and entertaining stories from diverse communities for a global audience. Bonaparte Films was founded in 2022 by Isher Sahota and Jon Tarcy. Isher's previous credits include FATHER BROWN for BBC Studios and GRACE for ITV and GOODNIGHT HENRY which was supported by the BFI and won Best Comedy at Flickers Rhode Island. Upcoming projects include the latest Harlan Coben adaptation MISSING YOU produced by Quay Street Productions for Netflix. Jon is an Actor and Producer. His producing work includes TV pilot LIFE IN BLACK starring Liam Neeson, and several short films. Jon currently holds a slate of projects in development – two of which were selected for Film London's Production Finance Market and Film Bazaar co-production market in India. He was recently selected for the prestigious BIFA Springboard 24/25 cohort.

About Mind The GAP Productions

Mind the GAP Productions is a worldwide sales agent and producer of feature film and television series, formed in 2008 by Giulia Prenna. Previously, Giulia's extensive experience in international sales has seen her finance and distribute a plethora of independent friendly titles including BATTLE OF THE DAMNED, ELLIOTT: THE LITTLEST REINDEER, OFFICE UPRISING, and THE FALLOUT. Directly prior to setting up Mind the GAP Productions, Giulia was brought on by Gianni Nunnari as Vice President of Creative Affairs at Hollywood Gang Productions, where she spearheaded projects such as the original screenplay THE IMMORTALS for Relativity, and the sequel to 300 with Frank Miller. Through Mind the GAP Giulia has produced GREYSTONE PARK, HOW TO SURVIVE AN OFFICE UPRISING starring Brenton Thwaites and Zachary Levi acquired by Sony, and the award-winning Jenna Ortega film THE FALLOUT, acquired by Warner Media for the world.

