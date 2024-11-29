Trinamool MLA Replies To Show-Cause Notice After Snub From CM Mamata

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 29 (IANS) Rebel Trinamool legislator Humayun Kabir, on Friday submitted his reply to the show-case notice slapped on him by the disciplinary committee of the party earlier this week allegedly for making anti-party comments.

Kabir, the party legislator from the Bharatpur Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, submitted his reply to the state Parliamentary Affairs Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who is a member of the party's legislative disciplinary committee.

Incidentally, on Thursday he was snubbed by the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee within the Assembly. She asked Kabir to first give a reply to the show-cause notice and then speak.

Party insiders said that probably that snubbing from the Chief Minister became an eye-opener for Kabir and that is why he submitted his reply to the show-case notice within a day.

He was served the show-cause notice on November 27 and was asked to give a reply to that within the next three days.

On Monday, the meeting of the national working committee of Trinamool Congress was conducted where specific leaders were chosen for giving media statements on specific subjects.

In the meeting, it was also decided that if any leader violates the party directives, he or she will be slapped with a show-cause notice and three consecutive show-cause notices remaining unanswered will lead to the suspension of that leader.

However, just 24 hours after that Kabir made an explosive statement to the media claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was being surrounded by certain leaders whose real intentions are doubtful.

He also said that those leaders who are providing misleading information to the Chief Minister will get suitable replies in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Kabir has been infamous for making controversial statements from time to time. After Trinamool Congress fielded Yusuf Pathan, the former Indian cricketer and the current party Lok Sabha member from Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections, Kabir took jibes at his own party leadership and of fielding an“outsider” from the constituency.

Again before the Lok Sabha elections, he made an explosive comment where he claimed that Hindus in a Muslim-dominated district of West Bengal would be cut and thrown in the Bhagirathi River