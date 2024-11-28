Inde Hotels & Resorts Partners With Simplotel, Hits 11% In Direct Bookings Out Of Its Total Occupancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Direct Website Bookings Now Account for 13% of Total Room Revenue, Reflecting a Higher ADR for Such Bookings.

- Meggh Vinayak, Director of Revenue at Inde Hotels & ResortsBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simplotel, a leading SaaS company offering hotel solutions, today announced that Inde Hotels & Resorts has hit 11% in direct bookings out of its total occupancy. Simplotel Hotel (which comprises the Simplotel Hotel Website Builder & Simplotel Booking Engine) helped Inde Hotels & Resorts to grow its direct bookings and overall traffic exponentially.Inde Hotels & Resorts was founded in 2018. They currently operate 10 hotels across Gurugram, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur. Although Inde Hotels & Resorts generated 65% of their occupancy through various online channels, their direct website bookings were miniscule. They were looking to generate substantial room nights and revenue through their brand website.Meggh Vinayak, Director of Revenue at Inde Hotels & Resorts, said,“Some of our team members have worked with Simplotel before. We knew Simplotel was the right solution to drive direct bookings for a hotel chain like us. For me personally, two features stand out. One is the scorecard that Simplotel provides. The data is insightful and helps us to devise rate-plan strategies for each property, get insights on length of stay & advance purchase patterns, et al. The second feature is the booking engine which is powerful and user-friendly. We are able to create bespoke offers on the go.”Within three months of onboarding Simplotel, their website bookings have hit 11% of their total occupancy. Their overall website traffic also grew by 50% during the same period. As direct bookings have a higher average daily rate (ADR), it now accounts for 13% of the total room revenue for Inde Hotels & Resorts.“We love working with Simplotel as they always highlight opportunities on how we can drive more direct business. All our queries, for instance curation of promotions on the website or updation of content, are resolved within the given deadlines. They are more like a partner and handle all our e-commerce requirements. We feel empowered with Simplotel's direct-booking technology and see potential in growing our direct room nights with them,” said Vinayak.Simplotel Founder & CEO Tarun Goyal said,“At Simplotel, our goal is always to help hospitality businesses grow direct bookings. Inde Hotels & Resorts is a great example of how Simplotel's technology can optimise e-commerce for hotels and grow their online visibility.”About Inde Hotels & Resorts:Inde Hotels & Resorts is a hospitality chain spread across the Indian states of Haryana and Rajasthan. Its portfolio consists of independent, boutique, and heritage hotels.To learn more, please visitAbout Simplotel:Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel's mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 3,000 hotels across 26 countries.To learn more, please visit or mail ....

