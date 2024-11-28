Interactive Entertainment & Innovation Council Certifies Over 100 Games For Preponderance Of Skill To Combat Consumer Harm

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 28th November 2024: The Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council (IEIC) has successfully certified over 100 games for their preponderance of skill using a pioneering statistical method. Developed in collaboration with experts from IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, and Stanford University, this innovative method analyzes user behavior across billions of gameplays from over 100 million users. This initiative addresses the long-standing challenge of objectively distinguishing games of skill from games of chance, providing clarity that benefits both the industry and consumers.



This certification empowers consumers by enabling them to differentiate between legitimate skill-based gaming platforms and illegal betting and gambling platforms, safeguarding them from potential harm. By promoting a thriving evaluation methodology based on the Supreme Court of India's test for preponderance of skill, IEIC is fostering a fair, transparent, and responsible gaming ecosystem.



The certified games-developed by over 50 leading studios, including Artoon, AppOn, Chennai Games, Hash Byte, MaxPlay, Smash Head, WinZO, and Play Bytes-span diverse genres such as arcade games, sports simulations, puzzles, card games, and board games. This certification not only validates the ingenuity of these developers but also reinforces the enduring appeal of skill-based games in the interactive entertainment sector.



IEIC's certification process leverages a multifaceted assessment methodology that examines player behavior, skill consistency, strategic decision-making, and statistical analyses. By addressing the conflation of gaming and gambling, this initiative resolves regulatory ambiguities that have stifled industry growth, such as the recent 400% GST hike on legitimate gaming businesses.



India's online gaming industry, currently valued at USD 3.1 billion with a 14% CAGR, is projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2028. With regulatory clarity and initiatives like the IEIC certification, India could capture a 20% share of the global market, unlocking a USD 60 billion opportunity by 2034. This growth would generate 20x more employment opportunities and position India as a global leader in gaming.



Naresh Khokhaneshiya, co-founder, Artoon,\" said, \"As a game developer committed to pushing boundaries and delivering experiences that resonate with players on a deeper level, I commend the IEIC for their critical initiative. This certification process not only helps us test new products in the early stages but also provides a cost-effective way to validate the skill element in gaming.\"



Mohan Doss, co-founder of Chennai Games, added, \"This initiative should have ideally happened much sooner. Skill-testing methodologies are already widely adopted worldwide, and it\'s high time that India embraces and integrates them into our gaming ecosystem. By doing so, we can differentiate games of skill, ensuring that player success is determined by genuine skill rather than mere chance. I believe IEIC\'s initiative will elevate the standard of skill-based gaming in India and pave the way for a more competitive and rewarding gaming landscape.\"



A panel of experts from the institutes had developed scientific tests for skill elements in games through a multifaceted assessment methodology. This methodology included statistical analyses, observation of player behavior, consistency of skill manifestation over time, and the impact of strategic decisions on game outcomes. The statistical method or test of verifying preponderance of skill over chance were designed after utilising game play data and user behavior of over 100 million users, across billions of game plays, and other relevant factors. This initiative has the potential to reduce the compliance burden for the online gaming sector and resolve regulatory challenges in the era of rapid innovation in tech and business models. The panel of experts will closely work with IEIC as it scales its certification process to include more game developers willing to examine and certify their games for pre-ponderance of skill.



The statistical tests, integral to this certification process, align with global research and standards developed across jurisdictions to differentiate between games of skill and games of chance. IEIC's certification program, in collaboration with premier research institutions, highlights its commitment to safety, transparency, and accountability. This initiative has provided game developers with scientific clarity about the element of skill in their games.



This scalable model paves the way for broader industry adoption, offering regulatory clarity essential for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), promoting public market forays, and driving innovation in game design and intellectual property creation. Recognition of this framework by the Government and certification through empanelled institutes of eminence will not only protect consumers but also facilitate a robust regulatory environment. This will unlock opportunities for local content creation, global talent acquisition, and high-productivity job generation. By leveraging such initiatives, the Indian gaming sector can propel the nation's digital economy toward the ambitious goal of USD 1 trillion by 2030.



“The conflation of gaming with gambling is a serious concern. Our initiative aims to democratize the process and establish a scalable, credible model to differentiate games of skill from games of chance, eliminating any overlap between the two. This is a crucial step in safeguarding consumer and national interests. As advocates for innovation and consumer protection in the industry, we are proud to introduce a solution that is objective, scalable, and accessible. By integrating this certification into the self-declaration process, we reduce reliance on external assessments, streamlining compliance and fostering ease of doing business while enhancing innovation,” Spokesperson IEIC.





About IEIC: IEIC is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering growth and innovation within the tech and interactive entertainment ecosystem. Established with the objective of facilitating collaboration, IEIC aims to make India the global hub for interactive entertainment. As a community of ~50 members committed to the growth of the interactive entertainment ecosystem, IEIC strives to empower individuals and entities regardless of scale or size. Through various initiatives, it encourages leadership, promotes collaboration, and develops shared resources that serve as the foundation for a thriving interactive entertainment community. Its vision is to become the premier community-based platform, mobilizing and convening the ecosystem to facilitate innovation within the tech and interactive entertainment sectors. It is dedicated to driving positive change and propelling India to the forefront of the global interactive entertainment landscape.

