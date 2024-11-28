Le Royal Méridien Place Vendôme Lusail Unveils Its New Star-Studded Culinary Team

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Le Royal Méridien Place Vendôme Lusail proudly introduces its dynamic new leadership team, unveiling Askin Buyuk as Executive Chef and Anastasiya Buyukli as Executive Pastry Chef. This duo of seasoned professionals brings a wealth of international experience, poised to elevate the hotel's food and beverage offerings and redefine the guest dining experience.

Meet the New Culinary Leaders

Askin Buyuk – Executive Chef

Hailing from Bodrum, Turkey, Chef Askin Buyuk joins from the prestigious Bodrum EDITION hotel, where as Executive Chef he meticulously oversaw restaurants such as Brava, Morena, and Michelin starred restaurant Kitchen by Osman Sezener. With a rich culinary journey that includes roles at The Ritz-Carlton Almaty in Kazakhstan, Billionaire Mansion in Dubai, and Rixos Ras Al Khaimah, Chef Askin's deep-rooted passion for Mediterranean flavors will inspire creative innovations at Le Royal Méridien's diverse dining destinations.

Anastasiya Buyukli – Executive Pastry Chef

Returning to Doha, Anastasiya Buyukli rejoins Le Royal Méridien Place Vendôme Lusail, where she previously served as pre-opening Executive Pastry Chef. She arrives from Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Saudi Arabia. With an impressive portfolio spanning The Ritz-Carlton, W, and St. Regis brands, Anastasiya's artistry in pastry will bring a refined touch to the hotel's artistic dessert offering.

A New Era of Culinary Excellence

“We are thrilled to welcome this stellar team of culinary professionals to our hotel,” said Radek Cais, Multi-Property General Manager.“Their remarkable talents and global expertise align perfectly with our commitment to excellence. Together, we are excited to reimagine our culinary offerings and create extraordinary, memorable dining experiences for our guests.”

Guests can anticipate exciting new happenings across the hotel's dining venues:

Elissar Mediterranean Grill: Delight in a refreshed menu featuring Chef Askin's Mediterranean inspirations, along with the debut of a new chic outdoor terrace, directly connected to Place Vendôme Qatar. Guests can also enjoy the newly enhanced "Bodrum Nights" dining experience, a tribute to Chef Askin's Bodrum background.

ADRIFT Anda: Chef Askin will join forces with Chef Cristhian Serraino, Chef de Cuisine of ADRIFT Anda, to elevate both the guest experience and culinary offerings. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise, with exciting new menus and activations on the horizon.

Festive Celebrations: ADRIFT Anda and Elissar Mediterranean Grill will host curated menus for the festive season, welcoming families to celebrate in style.

Nestled in the heart of Lusail, Le Royal Méridien Place Vendôme offers an unparalleled blend of luxury and gastronomy. From the rich aromas of Loleya Café to the authentic Mediterranean cuisine at Elissar

Mediterranean Grill, the honest Italian dishes at ADRIFT Anda, and the lively atmosphere of The G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) Sports Lounge, guests can embark on a global culinary journey without leaving Lusail. Connected to Place Vendôme Mall, the hotel boasts world-class dining, heartwarming experiences, and an unwavering commitment to delighting every guest.

Discover exceptional flavours and unforgettable moments at Le Royal Méridien Place Vendôme Lusail.