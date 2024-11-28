MSMEDA Partners With New Valley To Localize Silk Production In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Basil Rahmy, CEO of Egypt's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), met with Mohamed El-Zamalout, Governor of New Valley, to discuss collaborative efforts aimed at expanding developmental activities in the region, particularly in agricultural production, and fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The meeting emphasized encouraging youth and local residents to initiate new projects or expand existing ones, thus generating more job opportunities and stimulating the region's economic growth.

Rahmy noted that the meeting centered around the implementation of directives from Egypt's political leadership to localize silk production in the country. The plan involves a partnership between the SME Development Agency and New Valley Governorate, with support from international partners and coordination with national entities, especially the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation. A comprehensive roadmap for the production and manufacturing of silk is being developed as part of the initiative.







Rahmy shared that a feasibility study is currently underway, with a pilot model set to be tested in two villages per district. This model will serve as a foundation for potential expansion across New Valley and beyond. The plan includes providing machinery for silk-thread production, establishing a laboratory for silkworm egg production, and reducing Egypt's reliance on raw silk imports by cultivating Indian mulberry trees. This initiative, in partnership with specialized research centers, will ensure a steady supply of mulberry leaves, the primary food source for silkworms.

El-Zamalout highlighted that New Valley has already launched an initiative to localize silk production as part of efforts to revive the industry. The governorate has allocated around 2,500 acres for mulberry cultivation and set up 25 fully equipped laboratories for silk production and silkworm farming. Collaborations with local and international experts are underway to secure rare, high-quality mulberry saplings. Furthermore, training programmes will be implemented to develop a skilled workforce in the silk sector.

The governor expressed his deep appreciation for the ongoing partnership with the SME Development Agency, acknowledging its pivotal role in job creation and supporting the growth of youth-led SMEs, which contribute significantly to the economic development of the governorate.



