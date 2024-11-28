Scanning Border Or Crossing Line: Inscrutability Of Poland's Risky Border Theatrics In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Polish President Andrzej Duda, during his visit to Armenia, highlighted the importance of establishing peace in the South Caucasus and expressed Poland's willingness to support the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. However, his visit to the village of Arazdeyan along the conditional Armenian-Azerbaijani border raised eyebrows, particularly as he inspected the border with binoculars in the company of representatives from the EU observation mission. During his visit to Armenia, he made the decision to examine the village of Arazdeyan, which sits along the conditional Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Upon arrival, he was met by representatives of the EU mission. Together, they walked back and forth, scanning the Azerbaijani border with binoculars. One must wonder what he hoped to find there. It is evident that there was likely nothing of significance to observe. The Azerbaijani border is secured with the same rigor as any other nation's border, including that of Poland.

In addition, EU Ambassador Vasilis Maragos revealed to Radio Free Europe that the future of the EU's over 200 civilian observers remains uncertain after the current mission ends. This observation mission, operating without Azerbaijan's consent, has already strained relations between Baku and Brussels.

Although it is expected that official Baku will protest this action, President Duda's behaviour can be seen as a provocation. This step has undermined the trust and confidence that have developed between Azerbaijan and Poland over many years, given their historical relations and cooperation. It is important to note that the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia has not been fully defined. The head of state's visit to territories that are not delimited or demarcated is a violation of the sovereign rights of the other side. The lands he visited may also become part of Azerbaijan as a result of negotiations between Baku and Yerevan.

Ilyas Huseynov, sector head at the Social Research Center, shared his insights with Azernews :

"It should be noted that the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to Armenia resulted in considerable tensions, and here, in particular, his viewing of the country's border through binoculars on the conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia showed that it was part of his 'binocular diplomacy'. It is clear that official Baku is completely opposed to the activities of this observation mission. Because this mission is operating illegally. They were deployed along the entire border without the consent of Azerbaijan. It is no secret that this mission includes former military personnel and employees of special services."

Huseynov also emphasized Poland's historical support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, labeling this move as a contradiction to the strategic partnership between the two nations. "The Foreign Ministry issued a statement, and Michał Greczyło, Poland's Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan was summoned and handed a letter of objection," he added.

Highlighting the broader context, Huseynov pointed out Armenia's ongoing military presence in Azerbaijani territories and its failure to implement meaningful reforms, including distancing itself from the Minsk Group. "The steps taken during this trip are valued as a compilation of the anti-Azerbaijani campaign and as a non-friendly step," he concluded.

Many factors suggest that the provocation by the President of Poland on the conventional Armenian-Azerbaijani border was not unexpected. His second term as president will conclude in 2025, and his legacy will likely be defined by his handling of this event. Regrettably, Andrzej Duda will also be marked as a border violator. In light of this development, we can easily say that a long, intriguing December is upon us.