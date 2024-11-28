Scanning Border Or Crossing Line: Inscrutability Of Poland's Risky Border Theatrics In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Polish President Andrzej Duda, during his visit to Armenia,
highlighted the importance of establishing peace in the South
Caucasus and expressed Poland's willingness to support the
normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. However, his visit
to the village of Arazdeyan along the conditional
Armenian-Azerbaijani border raised eyebrows, particularly as he
inspected the border with binoculars in the company of
representatives from the EU observation mission. During his visit
to Armenia, he made the decision to examine the village of
Arazdeyan, which sits along the conditional Armenian-Azerbaijani
border. Upon arrival, he was met by representatives of the EU
mission. Together, they walked back and forth, scanning the
Azerbaijani border with binoculars. One must wonder what he hoped
to find there. It is evident that there was likely nothing of
significance to observe. The Azerbaijani border is secured with the
same rigor as any other nation's border, including that of
Poland.
In addition, EU Ambassador Vasilis Maragos revealed to Radio
Free Europe that the future of the EU's over 200 civilian observers
remains uncertain after the current mission ends. This observation
mission, operating without Azerbaijan's consent, has already
strained relations between Baku and Brussels.
Although it is expected that official Baku will protest this
action, President Duda's behaviour can be seen as a provocation.
This step has undermined the trust and confidence that have
developed between Azerbaijan and Poland over many years, given
their historical relations and cooperation. It is important to note
that the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia has not been
fully defined. The head of state's visit to territories that are
not delimited or demarcated is a violation of the sovereign rights
of the other side. The lands he visited may also become part of
Azerbaijan as a result of negotiations between Baku and
Yerevan.
Ilyas Huseynov, sector head at the Social Research Center,
shared his insights with Azernews :
"It should be noted that the visit of Polish President Andrzej
Duda to Armenia resulted in considerable tensions, and here, in
particular, his viewing of the country's border through binoculars
on the conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia showed
that it was part of his 'binocular diplomacy'. It is clear that
official Baku is completely opposed to the activities of this
observation mission. Because this mission is operating illegally.
They were deployed along the entire border without the consent of
Azerbaijan. It is no secret that this mission includes former
military personnel and employees of special services."
Huseynov also emphasized Poland's historical support for
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, labeling this
move as a contradiction to the strategic partnership between the
two nations. "The Foreign Ministry issued a statement, and Michał
Greczyło, Poland's Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan was summoned and
handed a letter of objection," he added.
Highlighting the broader context, Huseynov pointed out Armenia's
ongoing military presence in Azerbaijani territories and its
failure to implement meaningful reforms, including distancing
itself from the Minsk Group. "The steps taken during this trip are
valued as a compilation of the anti-Azerbaijani campaign and as a
non-friendly step," he concluded.
Many factors suggest that the provocation by the President of
Poland on the conventional Armenian-Azerbaijani border was not
unexpected. His second term as president will conclude in 2025, and
his legacy will likely be defined by his handling of this event.
Regrettably, Andrzej Duda will also be marked as a border violator.
In light of this development, we can easily say that a long,
intriguing December is upon us.
