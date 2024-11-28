Georgia's New Government Wins Vote Of Confidence
11/28/2024 8:30:12 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) Tbilisi, Nov 29 (IANS) Georgia's new government led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze won a vote of confidence in the parliament.
The government will have three new ministers: Maka Bochorishvili as the minister of foreign affairs, Anri Okhanashvili as the minister of justice, and Davit Songuashvili as the minister of environment and agriculture, Xinhua news agency reported.
The parliament also approved the government's program that says Georgia has two main goals: restoration of territorial integrity peacefully and complete eradication of poverty.
The program includes several main areas of state policy: democratic development, economic development, social policy, human capital development, foreign policy and defence.
According to Georgia's constitution, the new government will take office after winning a vote of confidence in the parliament.
