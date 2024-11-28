Indian Consular Officials 'Under Audio, Video Surveillance,' In Canada, Their 'Private Communications' Monitored: Centre

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canadian authorities informed the officials at the Indian consulate that they have been and continue to be under“audio and surveillance”, and their“private communications” have also been“intercepted”, the Centre told Parliament on Thursday.

The Indian raised strong objection with Canada over the issue in November as they violate all provisions, of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response in Rajya Sabha.



While responding to a question on instances of cyberattacks on Indian diplomats in Canada, Singh wrote,“Yes. Recently, consular officials at the Indian Consulate in Vancouver were informed by the Canadian authorities that they have been, and continue to be under audio and video surveillance and that their private communications have also been intercepted."

